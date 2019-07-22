Planning application submitted to demolish 126 homes in South Tyneside to make way for new properties
A major housing demolition and regeneration scheme in South Tyneside is on the brink of getting the go-ahead.
Council chiefs have finally lodged an official planning proposal to flatten 126 properties at Tyne Dock, having rehoused most residents in the interim.
They want to tear down homes in Lord Nelson Street, Whitehead Street, Hudson Street and Dock Street – and could start work in November.
Bulldozers will move in subject to all residents being rehoused and planning approval, which has now been lodged, being granted.
Coun Mark Walsh, the council’s Lead Member for Housing and Transport, confirmed new homes will be built on the site.
He said: “This is the first step towards redeveloping and transforming this neighbourhood.
“These properties are no longer desirable to residents and demolition will allow us to provide the kind of modern accommodation that people aspire to.
“This is the start of a journey of renewal the journey for the Tyne Dock area which will ultimately improve the quality of life for residents.”
The plan was given the green light by the council’s cabinet in April 2018, following a recommendation to decommission and demolish, but no official planning bid was launched.
A study found many properties were empty long-term, and that a consistent turnover of tenants had created high repair and maintenance costs.
South Tyneside Council also says the two and three-bed homes – all within housing blocks - are also unpopular with families and often unaffordable for single people.
The cabinet’s decision came after the council received government Estate Regeneration Programme funding to look at the various options for the future of the Tyne Dock area.
The appraisal, which included structural surveys of the properties, concluded that regeneration of the area – close to Tyne Dock Metro station – was desirable.
The council said its teams and staff from South Tyneside Homes, the authority’s housing arm, had supported affected tenants, with almost all being rehoused and receiving compensation.
All but seven properties belong to the local authority, with 24 being leased to homeless charity Places for People.
Documents show demolition, if approved by the council’s planning department, is expected to take six months and will be completed by May 2020.