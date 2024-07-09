Plans approved for new extension at Boldon and Cleadon Community Library

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans to improve facilities at a South Tyneside community library have been given the green light by borough development bosses.

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has approved an application for Boldon and Cleadon Community Library, which sits off Boker Lane between West Boldon and East Boldon.

The application, submitted earlier this year, set out plans for a single-storey extension to help the library boost its capacity and ensure its long-term viability.

A design and access statement submitted to council officials said the extension would be at the front of the building, adjacent to the existing entrance, and would provide “much-needed additional floor space”.

It was noted the extension would also “enhance the functionality and capacity of the library” and that its design would ensure “disabled access remains unaffected, and parking arrangements remain unchanged”.

Boldon and Cleadon Community Library. | Google Maps

After considering the planning application and assessing it against planning policies, South Tyneside Council’s planning department approved it on July 2, 2024.

Council planners, in a decision report, said the plans would not result in any “significant harm to the visual amenity of the area, the residential amenity of any neighbouring properties or the highway safety of the area”.

The council decision report added: “Although the proposed extension would be visible from the public domain along Boker Lane and Hardie Drive, it would be marginally larger than the existing foyer it would be attached to.

“It would also be located at a sufficient distance from the East Boldon Conservation Area.

“The proposed external materials are considered to be acceptable.

“The proposal would preserve the character and appearance of the East Boldon Conservation Area”.

Those behind the scheme previously said the extension was in line with council planning policies, particularly a policy which “promotes the enhancement and expansion of community facilities to ensure their long-term viability and accessibility”.

Although the extension will take up a grassed area, applicants said the “existing landscaping provides a welcoming environment for patrons and the addition of the extension will not significantly detract from this aspect”.

The applicant’s design and access statement added: “The library currently operates as a vital community resource, offering books, computers, room hire, and a variety of regular activities and special events for all ages.

“The proposal involves the erection of a single-storey flat roof extension, adding approximately 35m2 of floor space to the existing facility, which is currently 171m2.

“The extension is necessary due to the library’s successful operation and expansion beyond its current capacity”.

Under planning conditions, the development must be brought forward within three years.