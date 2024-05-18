Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans for a new and improved outdoor area at a South Shields pub and restaurant have been given the green light by council development chiefs.

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has approved an application for the River View Pub and Kitchen at Mill Dam in the town’s Beacon and Bents ward.

Earlier this year, applicant JT Tavern applied for permission to improve customer facilities with the introduction of a revamped outdoor area on the pub’s first floor.

This included a sun lounge and smoking shelter as part of a bid to upgrade the pub’s existing outdoor area, with the removal of existing glass balustrades to make way for new clear-glazed panels, as well as a retractable roof system.

Those behind the scheme added the plans had been prompted by the existing size of the first-floor lounge bar, which was described as a “very small space”.

It was argued that the revamped outdoor area would “provide a more comfortable dining experience for customers”, as well as an enclosed smoking shelter to “cater for smoking customers away from non-smoking customers”.

River View Pub & Kitchen, in South Shields. Photo: Google Maps.

Elsewhere, the proposed retractable roofing system would “enable the roof to be opened up during the warmer months of the year”.

It was noted that designs had been developed following discussions with a South Tyneside Council planning officer, with the proposed extension having a “vertical emphasis”.

During a council consultation on the plans, however, the local authority’s historic environment officer raised concerns about the proposal.

It was claimed that the designs provided a “more horizontal emphasis appearing imposing rather than lightweight, resulting in an impact not only on the appearance of the building, but on the character and appearance of the Mill Dam Conservation Area”.

Amendments were suggested to bring forward a “more sympathetic design” including the removal of the retractable roof, and introducing a “fixed flat roof that would be less visible”, as well as a “frameless sliding glass wall along the frontage”.

According to a council decision report, the applicant and their appointed contractor “advised that structurally the amendments would not be achievable”.

It was stated that the framed unit could not be “lightweight” as it needed to house motors for the retractable windows, and that the structures needed to be “robust to deal with front and side forces put upon them by heavy winds and weather”.

While it was acknowledged that a flat roof system may be “visually preferable”, applicants said this could result in “potential leaking and issues in the event of significant amounts of snow”.

It was argued that the structure “needed to be of a design to negate any potential for the unit to fail in any way possible”.

Amended designs were submitted to the council with a “more vertical emphasis to correspond to the host building”, including a “smaller profile” and “areas of glazing allowing views through to the existing building”.

The applicant’s statement added: “The new extension would replace an existing balcony area (a previous alteration to the building), providing a more enclosed space”.

After considering the amended planning application and assessing it against planning policies, South Tyneside Council’s planning department approved it on May 10, 2024.

Council planners, in a decision report, said the plans would “result in less than substantial harm to the character and appearance of the conservation area”.

However, it was argued that the “public benefits outlined would outweigh the harm arising to the conservation area”.

This included economic benefits, employment, and benefits to the pub business, with an “additional seven tables seating 22 persons when at maximum capacity, therefore expanding the business and contributing to the local economy”.

The council decision report added: “Alongside the economic benefits the applicant has identified that the proposal would create an attractive environment for patrons to enjoy lunch or an evening meal with superb river views, providing a unique offer and enhancing the business.

“The applicant refers to a vibrant restaurant attracting tourists and visitors contributing to the area’s overall appeal as a destination.

“The proposal would therefore be in accordance with South Shields policies […] providing an attraction for residents and visitors and enhancing the vitality of South Shields town centre.

“The applicant has identified that the business often serves as a community gathering space where people can socialise and celebrate special occasions.

“Extending the building would provide more space for such gatherings, enhancing social cohesion and community engagement”.

Under planning conditions, the development must be brought forward within three years.