Plans to repair storm damage at an iconic lighthouse and pier in South Shields have been given the green light by council development chiefs.

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has approved an application for the town’s South Pier Lighthouse and Pier, which is more than a century old.

The site has been fenced off for months following major damage caused by Storm Babet, which battered the country’s coastline back in October, 2023.

The combination of strong winds and high waves saw the lighthouse’s distinctive red and white dome torn off, as well as extensive damage to the surrounding pier.

A security fence is in place at the site preventing public access and a warning sign describes the site as an “unsafe structure” with “missing handrails” and “unprotected edges”.

The repair works cover repairs to the lighthouse, the replacement of an internal lantern, repairs to internal damage, repairs to the pier wall and repairs to balustrading on the pier edge.

Specific works include the “re-roofing of the lighthouse, refurbishment of ironwork and internal repairs and replacement to joinery and plaster”, as well as rebuilding “lost and damaged sections of stone parapet wall and iron balustrading to the pier”.

After considering the planning application and assessing it against planning policies, South Tyneside Council’s planning department approved it on August 8, 2024.

Council planners, in a decision report, said the “majority of the works/repairs would be on a like-for-like basis which are considered to be acceptable and appropriate”.

It was noted that the Port of Tyne Authority had “sourced a scaled technical specification of the lighthouse, including notes on materials and construction” which, along with site assessments, would “allow the lighthouse to be largely restored”.

Some areas of the repair scheme would also require “alternative materials/construction techniques to ensure the safety of the structure in the future”.

Supporting documents submitted by the applicant earlier this year outlined the “substantial” storm damage to the pier, from parts of the stone wall being dislodged, to iron posts and associated handrails being “completely washed into the sea”.

Those behind the repair scheme added the lighthouse’s “9ft diameter copper domed roof and weathervane” had been “completely lost”, as well as the internal navigational light being “completely smashed” and “considerable water damage inside the lighthouse”.

Although sonar scans and diving searches looked for lost “large stone parapet blocks, balustrade railings and the iron and copper elements of the roof dome”, the efforts were unsuccessful due to “inclement weather, strong currents and poor visibility”, planning documents state.

However, some elements of the lighthouse were still recovered including a “copper ventilator drum”, “bronze alloy screen channels” and the “bronze alloy support frame to Fresnel lens that sat on top of the cast iron light pedestal that contained the mantle of the gas burner”.

Supporting planning documents said construction details of the domes of Tynemouth Lighthouse and South Shields’ Souter Lighthouse, would help “inform the re-construction of South Pier Lighthouse”.

It was also confirmed that the lighthouse roof would be rebuilt to “match the original iron frame and copper dome which was lost at sea” and that the “iconic red and white paint scheme” and brass weathervane would be reinstated.

A heritage impact assessment and design and access statement said the site “holds high levels of architectural and historical interest, as an impressive feat of Victorian and Edwardian engineering, its influence on the export economy in the North East and for its group value with its sister lighthouse and pier at Tynemouth”.

It was argued that “comprehensive and sensitive” repair works would “have a high beneficial impact, greatly enhancing the ability to appreciate the lighthouse’s architectural interest and improving the character and setting of the rest of the pier”.

In terms of lantern repairs, applicants also proposed “reinstating the bronze framing that previously held the Fresnel lenses and navigational light set (lost during the storm), but to set within in it a modern state of art LED navigational light that conforms to modern standards”.

A council decision report published in August, 2024, said the wider repair scheme was acceptable from a heritage perspective and would “closely replicate the original structure as far as practicable”.

During a council consultation exercise on the plans, three public comments were submitted, with questions raised about access to the pier and lighthouse and time-scales for the repairs.

A council officer comment, included in the decision report, said works would be “phased and completed within the tight weather windows available”, and that works were “anticipated between June-October 2024”.

It was also noted that current gates would remain closed during repairs to “ensure the construction works are completed safely and in accordance with the Health and Safety Executive regulation”.

The council decision report added: “The elements of the proposals that would divert from a ‘like-for-like’ replacement proposes materials/contrition methods that would be an improvement over the original materials so that the damage caused by the storm can be prevented in the future.

“Whilst the loss of the Fresnel lens is regrettable, the replacement of the light is essential for this working port and would be a substantial public benefit which is considered to outweigh the loss of this feature.

“It is therefore considered that the proposals are reasonably required and have been justified within the application submission.

“While the loss of the Fresnel lens and part of the Titan crane rail result in less than substantial harm to the significance of the building, the significant public benefit of the proposal are considered to outweigh this harm”.

Under planning conditions, the works must be brought forward within three years.

For more information on the plan or to track its progress, visit South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website and search reference: ST/0323/24/LBC.