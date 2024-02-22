Plans for new home in back garden refused by council over design and privacy fears

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has blocked an application for land to the rear of a house at Burnham Grove, in the East Boldon area.

Plans submitted to the council last year sought outline planning permission to subdivide the rear garden and build a new two-storey, two-bedroom house.

The application included details relating to access, appearance and scale at the site, which sits near the boundary of the East Boldon Conservation Area.

During a council consultation exercise on the plans, three letters of objection were received raising concerns about the development’s design and associated impacts.

This included access issues, loss of privacy, “disturbance” during construction, potential flooding and “loss of habitat” on the site.

Burnham Grove, in East Boldon. Photo: Google Maps.

East Boldon Neighbourhood Forum did not raise objections to the plans but also had concerns about the proposed design.

A heritage statement submitted on behalf of the applicant said the large garden could “comfortably accommodate a new dwelling with its own garden, whilst maintaining a suitably sized garden to the existing dwelling”.

It was noted that the plans were being brought forward as the property owner was looking to “release some of the land to the rear” as there was “too much to maintain”.

Those behind the scheme added the property’s design “follows the pattern of other properties which face onto the lane” and was “deliberately in keeping with the original dwelling and other modest properties in the area”.

After considering the planning application and assessing it against planning policies, South Tyneside Council’s planning department refused it on February 14, 2024.

The main reasons for refusal, outlined in a council decision report, included the design of the scheme, as well as privacy impacts on neighbours and the lack of a “safe and suitable pedestrian access” for future residents.

Council planners concluded that the housing plan would be “inappropriate backland development that would be incongruous and incompatible with the layout, form and character of the surrounding area”.

In this context, it was argued that the plans would “result in demonstrable harm to the setting of the adjacent East Boldon Conservation Area”.

The council decision report also said that the proposal would “fail to achieve adequate separation distances between the proposed new dwelling and the neighbouring properties on Burnham Grove”, resulting in impacts.

This included “unacceptable overlooking” of one property and the house appearing “overbearing and visually intrusive” to neighbours.

The council decision report adds: “The proposed design and scale of the dwelling and its relationship with the neighbouring properties and gardens would result in an unduly visually dominant building within its locality and would adversely impact the amenity of the surrounding neighbours in terms of daylight and privacy”.

The applicant has the right to challenge the council’s refusal decision by lodging an appeal with the Secretary of State.