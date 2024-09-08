Plans lodged to convert offices on South Shields’ Beach Road into nine apartments

Plans to convert a listed building in South Shields into apartments have been submitted to council planning bosses.

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has received an application for 11 Beach Road in the town, near South Shields Town Hall.

Developer Beaumont and Partners Ltd is seeking permission to change the use of the Grade II-listed building from offices to nine apartments.

As part of the scheme, “internal refurbishments, a dormer extension and a three-storey rear extension” are also proposed.

Plans have been submitted with a number of supporting documents outlining details of the apartment scheme.

A design and access statement notes the project would include the addition of four parking spaces to the rear of the property.

Beach Road, in South Shields. | Google Maps

The overall housing mix would include seven studio apartments, each with a kitchen/living area, space for a double bed and a bathroom.

A one-bed, two-person, apartment is also proposed with a kitchen/living space, a double bedroom and a bathroom, as well as the scheme offering a two-bed, three-person, apartment.

The two-bed apartment would include a kitchen/living area, a double bedroom, a single bedroom and a bathroom.

The design and access statement notes the existing entrance off Beach Road would be retained, along with a secondary access point being proposed in the rear extension of the property.

The development would also benefit from a courtyard space where bin storage, 12 secure cycle stands and car parking spaces would be based.

Meanwhile, other proposed works to the building’s front facade include “replacing all the timber windows to grey UPVC framed to improve the thermal efficiency and acoustic performance”.

Those behind the scheme noted the proposed three-storey extension to the rear would be “finished in brickwork to match with the existing building’s aesthetics”.

A heritage statement submitted to council officials added the proposed dormer extension would be “finished in grey UPVC cladding with a proposed grey UPVC framed window to blend in with the existing slate roof finish”.

The heritage statement noted the proposed apartment scheme would “create additional habitable space while improving the thermal efficiency of the existing building”, as well as “reinstating the building’s original usage as a residential property”.

A decision on the planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Comments can be made on the plans, via South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website, until September 24, 2024.

For more information on the plan or to track its progress, visit the council’s planning portal website and search reference: ST/0479/24/FUL.