Plans submitted for 30-metre-high telecoms tower in East Boldon area

Proposals to upgrade and relocate a large telecommunications mast in South Tyneside have been submitted to council planning bosses.

South Tyneside Council's planning department has received an application for land near Tile Shed Manor Farm in the East Boldon area.

Applicant MBNL Limited is seeking 'prior approval' to erect a telecommunications tower on a field near the junction of Tile Shed Lane and Cleadon Lane, and north of Cleadon Lane Industrial Estate.

Plans submitted for 30-metre-high telecoms tower on green space off junction of Tile Shed Lane and Cleadon Lane in East Boldon area | Google

This includes a 30-metre-high "slimline lattice tower" with six antennas, four dishes, four equipment cabinets and ancillary development, including a 2.4m mesh fence with 3m double gates.

A design, access and supporting statement submitted to council officials notes the lattice tower would "host telecommunications equipment for both EE (UK) and Three (UK)".

Developers noted that the telecoms tower is "required" due to housing redevelopment proposals at an industrial estate to the south and the associated future "loss" of an existing telecommunications installation.

In this context, developers said "an urgent replacement site is required to ensure there are no holes in coverage and capacity", with the telecoms site being moved from within the industrial estate to a field close to Tile Shed Lane.

Applicants linked to the separate telecoms tower installation bid say plans aim to "ensure customers in this cell area will be able to continue to access resilient, seamless connectivity at a speed they need anywhere at any time".

It was noted that "if the replacement [telecoms] site is not in-situ by the time the existing installation is removed, then the economic and social benefit loss could have significant ramifications to local residents and businesses".

The design, access and supporting statement adds: "The proposed installation would see the replacement and upgrading of existing infrastructure within the same required coverage area at this location and therefore, represents the upgrading of an established telecommunications site in this respect.

"The relocated site has been chosen as it is only circa 350m from the existing infrastructure and location of the 30m lattice tower at North East Machining Services Ltd.

"The new mast would introduce a new vertical structure within this semi-rural area, which has been a long established feature of the landscape setting at this point and as such, given the same linear nature of the proposed mast at this location, [the new mast] would not therefore appear as being unduly visually incongruous at this location, and not introduce a form of development that would be entirely out of keeping with the area within the immediate locale.

"The proposed mast would be located on private land in a break from the residential nature of the area and as such, it is not considered that matters relating to potential impact on the visual amenity of these residential properties, by way of outlook, would be subsequently impacted upon in this instance to any significant detrimental or demonstrable degree."

The new development is expected to service "voice calls" as well as "provision for 2G/4G and new 5G data use" and coverage for "blue light services".

Developers said the site would be partially screened by trees and vegetation and that the mast could be "finished in a colour that would further camouflage the structure within its surroundings".

It was noted that the height had been "kept to a minimum" to "ensure that any visual impact is reduced where practicable, the antennas are structurally stable, and that continued/improved network coverage is provided to the local area".

Although a number of alternative sites were explored, planning documents state, developers discounted these for a range of reasons, from limited space and impacts on residential amenity, to the lack of "sufficient coverage".

The design, access and supporting statement adds: "The telecommunications installation proposed as set out in this application has been designed and sited having regard to technical, engineering and land use planning considerations in order to minimise its impact on the local environment.

"The mast height has been kept to the minimum required to ensure operational efficiency - a structure with an overall height of 30metres is needed in this locality because of the surrounding environmental clutter and the extent of coverage required, as well as its ability to host more than one operator and as such keep the number of masts and base stations to a minimum.

"Consideration has been given to the design of the mast and this is reflected in the lattice design used in semi-rural areas and not uncommon.

"We consider the development complies with both central government and local planning policy guidance where the underlying aim is to provide an efficient and competitive telecommunication system for the benefit of the community while minimising visual impact.

"Taking into account the factors of technical constraints, available sites and planning constraints, we consider that this site and design clearly represents the optimum environmental solution."

A decision on the prior approval application will be made following a period of council consultation.

Comments can be made on the plans, via South Tyneside Council's planning portal website, until May 1, 2025.

For more information on the plan, or to track its progress, visit the council's planning portal website and search reference: 250265