Plans submitted for brain injury rehabilitation care home in Boldon Colliery area

Plans for a new care home in South Tyneside specialising in brain injury rehabilitation have been submitted to council development chiefs.

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has received an application for a vacant site off Brockley Terrace in the Boldon Colliery area.

The site sits at the end of a terrace of houses, close to the junction with Hedworth Lane, and is surrounded by fencing.

Under new plans from applicant Voyage 1 Ltd, a supported living development could rise from the ground at the site specialising in brain injury rehabilitation.

Developers are seeking full planning permission for a two-storey building on the site along with external amenity space, landscaping and other works.

A design and access statement submitted to council officials states the development would include “twelve transitional living apartments” and would form part of Voyage Care’s brain rehabilitation service.

The proposed development would adjoin neighbouring terraced housing with two-storey terraced housing with pitched roofs and would also “reinstate the urban corner”.

According to submitted planning documents, the site was historically occupied by a social club before it was vacated in 2013 and then demolished in 2018.

Those behind the care scheme state the vacant site “provides opportunity for high quality residential care home accommodation that respects and responds to the character of the area”.

It was noted that the proposed care service in the new building would support service users and provide “stepping stones to independence”.

The design and access statement adds: “The proposed development seeks to provide a slow stream, brain injury rehabilitation service through the provision of a care home with twelve transitional living apartments.

“Transitional living accommodation is designed to bring the benefits of independent living with the security of specialist support close by.

“Each flat provides an open-plan kitchen, living and dining room, bedroom and wet room.

“Brain injury rehabilitation services do not provide permanent homes for people supported but are stepping stones to independence.

“As independence increases and care and support needs decrease, people supported move closer to community-based rehabilitation and support at home.

“The people supported in these social care-led services are publicly funded, medically stable and no longer require inpatient rehabilitation but are not yet ready to return home.

“People are supported to develop their independent living skills so that they may be able to return home or transition into living in a place of their own”.

A planning statement from applicants noted residents typically stay in brain injury rehabilitation services for “2-3 years, depending on their recovery and care needs”.

The applicant added the Boldon Colliery service would support individuals to co-create personalised support plans focusing on interests, priorities and skills to enable the “best quality of life outcomes.”

No dedicated car parking provision is proposed on site but developers said visitors and staff would be encouraged to use existing parking bays on the western boundary of Wilton Gardens South.

A transport statement submitted to council officials confirmed care staff would work on day and night shift patterns, with up to 10 staff linked to the day shift and two staff linked to the night shift.

The transport statement acknowledged a “worst case” scenario where “all staff would drive, with a peak trip generation of 10 vehicles associated with the dayshift […] and a service vehicle owned by Voyage used to assist residents”.

However, the report said “there is more than sufficient capacity within on-street parking in the surrounding area to accommodate the limited level of vehicles associated with the development.”

The development will also offer cycle parking for six cycles for staff and visitors.

A decision on the proposals is expected to be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Comments can be made on the plans, via South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website, until December 2, 2024.

For more information on the planning application, or to track its progress, visit the council’s planning portal website and search reference: ST/0667/24/FUL.