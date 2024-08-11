Plans submitted for demolition of 'unsustainable' council homes in South Shields
South Tyneside Council has submitted an application to its own planning department for the demolition of blocks of flats and maisonettes in the town.
The planning listing references two sites earmarked for demolition, including 157-171 (odd) Cheviot Road and 161-183 (odd) Highfield Road and it is understood residents are being rehoused.
A planning application submitted to council planning officials describes the development as ‘residential demolition/clearance’ and provides more details on the scheme.
The demolition bid covers “five blocks of residential mixed flats and maisonettes” which have been deemed “unsustainable in the longer term” and according to the council, “no longer meet the needs of residents”.
The planning application adds: “Demolition of the flats will allow the site to be redeveloped with new residential accommodation to better meet the needs of current and future residents within the area”.
Planning documents state the buildings would be demolished using “sequential demolition techniques” from hand tools and power tools, to a 360 demolition excavator machine.
It was also noted that “dust, noise and vibration suppression methods” would be used throughout the demolition works.
The planning application states the demolition works, subject to planning permission, could be completed by the end of the year.
South Tyneside Council has stressed there are “no agreed plans in place to redevelop the site at present” but confirmed the site is “suitable for new housing”.
A South Tyneside Council spokesperson said: “In 2022, cabinet members agreed that the five blocks of unsustainable maisonettes on Cheviot Road and Highfield Road in South Shields be demolished and work continues to rehouse the remaining residents.
“Subject to the planning process, and once the rehousing process has been completed, the empty properties will be demolished and the site landscaped, fenced off and maintained for future redevelopment.
“While there are no agreed plans in place to redevelop the site at present, the site is suitable for new housing to meet the needs of current and future residents.
“Any plans submitted for the redevelopment would also be subject to the planning process.”
A decision on the demolition application will be published on South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website later this year.
For more information on the plan or to track its progress, visit the council’s planning portal website and search reference: ST/0459/24/DEM.
