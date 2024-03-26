Plans submitted for new ‘adventure golf’ attraction at South Shields seafront

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans for a dinosaur-themed ‘adventure golf’ attraction in South Shields have been submitted to council development chiefs.

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has received an application for land at the Ocean Beach Amusement Park, and adjacent to Oasis Amusements.

The parcel of land has most recently been used by other family attractions, including a Ferris wheel and ‘junior driving school’.

New plans aim to install an “adventure golf course” across the site, along with a connecting bridge, new boundary fencing and floodlights.

Concept design images for the attraction show a dinosaur theme, with sculptures, trees, water features and a ‘waterfall’.

How the new ‘adventure golf’ development on land near Oasis Amusements could look. Photo: Greenspan Projects Ltd.

CGI design images also show a connecting bridge joining two parts of the golf course together, with each area surrounded by boundary fencing.

A heritage impact assessment submitted to council officials notes the adventure golf course would serve as a “tourist attraction” and would be “operated in conjunction with the adjacent amusement park at Sea Road”.

It was also noted that the development would “supplement the existing Smugglers Grove Adventure Golf Course” nearby and would have an “overall neutral effect on the setting of the neighbouring heritage assets”.

The heritage impact assessment adds: “The proposal represents further economic investment by the client/ applicant into the immediate area and there will be associated economic benefits through increased footfall and visitor trips to the proposed attraction and associated benefits to neighbouring businesses in the immediate area.

“There is therefore a clear public benefit in respect of appreciation and further advancing the understanding of these heritage assets and appreciation of their wider setting to the wider public audience.

“Furthermore, the intended structure whilst being a permanent fixture due to its very nature and construction will be a completely reversible alteration on the landscape when no longer required.

“The proposal will therefore aid tourism whilst having a short-term visual impact that is not considered to cause harm to the amenity of the area whilst preserving the character and appearance of the setting of the neighbouring registered historic park and garden, listed buildings, world heritage site and locally designated heritage assets”.

A decision on the plans will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Comments can be made on the plans, via South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website, until April 11, 2024.