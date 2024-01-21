Plans submitted to South Tyneside Council to build 50 new homes in Jarrow

Dozens of new homes could be built in the Jarrow area under plans submitted to council development chiefs.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has received an application for land at Inverness Road in the borough’s Bede ward.

The parcel of land lies within the Perth Green area, adjacent to Perth Avenue and Iona Road, and contains a multi-use games area (MUGA).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New plans from Esh Construction Limited aim to build 50 residential dwellings on the land with associated infrastructure and landscaping, as well as relocate the existing MUGA to the north of the existing play area.

A design and access statement submitted to council officials confirms Karbon Homes would be the housing provider for the scheme.

The proposals include a mix of two-bedroom flats, and two, three, and four-bedroom houses.

Those behind the scheme state it has been designed to “connect with, and complement, existing street patterns surrounding the site”, with pedestrian links, green space and new sustainable drainage.

Site proposed for housing off Inverness Road in Jarrow. Photo: Google Maps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is understood that two-bedroom homes would have a minimum of one parking space each, while two parking spaces would be provided for each of the three and four-bedroom homes.

Visitor parking bays are also planned throughout the site, with around 23 bays provided.

In addition, all houses would have access to a private, enclosed rear garden.

A planning statement submitted to the council confirms the social housing development would offer 100 per cent affordable housing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Developers added that the proposals would “constitute much-needed housing of high quality” and that the benefits of the scheme would “outweigh the minimal harm and loss of open space”.

This includes a “total capital investment of £5.5 million” creating direct construction jobs, indirect supply chain jobs and “generating additional expenditure in the local area”.

The planning statement adds: “This proposal includes the reprovision of the existing MUGA on the adjacent site.

“This will provide a high-quality modern facility for both existing and new residents to use, enhancing the overall provision within the Scotch Estate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

“Together, the significant positive contribution that the development can make to addressing local housing need represents a very substantial benefit.”

A decision on the planning application is expected to be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Comments can be made on the application, via South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website, until February 9,2024.