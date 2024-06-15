Plans to demolish and rebuild a Whitburn MOT garage submitted to development bosses

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans to demolish and rebuild an MOT garage in a South Tyneside village have been submitted to council development bosses.

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has received an application for the Coast Road Garage in Whitburn.

The vehicle repair garage sits off the busy A183 joining Sunderland and South Shields and has been a familiar sight to drivers passing through Whitburn for decades.

New plans aim to give the site a facelift by demolishing the existing garage and bringing forward a modern replacement.

A design and access statement submitted to council officials provides more details on the development.

This includes the erection of a “new vehicle MOT facility” with three ‘class four MOT bays’ (suitable for cars) and one ‘class seven MOT bay’, which would be suitable for vans.

Coast Road Garage, in Whitburn. | Google Maps

In addition, the plans include a new reception area, staffroom, toilets and storerooms.

Those behind the scheme note the proposed development would include steel cladding and new roller shutters which would be painted grey, along with new company signage.

The design and access statement adds: “The height of the building will increase.

“The proposed development is two storeys high to allow for vans to be mechanically lifted up.

“The width of the building will increase to allow for 4No. roller shutters to the front as well as a curtain glazed frontage to the reception area”.

It was noted that “vehicular and pedestrian access to the site will not be impacted” and that the “remaining site will remain as existing but tidied up”.

A planning application form also indicates that the development would create an extra full-time job, with full-time employee numbers increasing from six to seven.

A decision on the planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Comments can be made on the plans, via South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website, until June 24, 2024.