Plans to relocate South Tyneside College get given the green light by councillors

Major transformational plans for a new college campus in South Shields town centre have been approved, along with controversial proposals for a huge housing estate at the educational establishment's present base.

The move will see South Tyneside College and South Shields Marine School relocate from its current Westoe site into the heart of the town centre.

South Tyneside Council’s planning committee approved an application by majority vote at its meeting on Monday for the landmark development on land between King Street and Coronation Street.

Work will include a 14,000 sq ft main building, a 140-bed student accommodation block and the refurbishment of a listed building on Barrington Street.

At the same meeting, it was also agreed by majority vote that existing “outdated” South Tyneside college buildings off St George’s Avenue would be demolished to make way for up to 260 homes.

A CGI of how South Shields town centre could look once the College is relocated.

The application from Avant Homes will provide 35 two-bed, 80 three-bed, 74 four-bed and 71 five-bed homes and aims to help boost housing provision and provide economic benefits in the borough.

However, at the meeting numerous objectors spoke against that application, including both councillors and residents, raising worries over the loss of around 140 trees and other biodiversity concerns.

In total 185 objections had been submitted to the council over the housing application, with other issues raised including around highway safety and increased traffic.

When the decision to approve the application was finally made in the chamber it was greeted by boos from those attending in the public gallery, along with shouts of “shameful” and “shame on you.”

Plans to relocate South Tyneside College have been approved.

However the applications had all been recommended for approval ahead of the meeting by council planning officers, who ruled the developments would provide numerous benefits, which would outweigh any harms arising.

The committee heard the proposals for the new town centre campus, including student accommodation, will cost £51million in total, with £20million already secured from the Department for Education, along with £8million from the council.

The remaining £23million will come from the sale of the existing college site to housebuilder Avant Homes, following the approval for the new properties.

Speaking after the meeting, councillor Tracey Dixon, leader of South Tyneside Council, said: “This is fantastic news and a real turning point for South Shields town centre.

A CGI of how the new student accommodation could look.

“Our regeneration ambitions have focused on diversifying the town centre and boosting footfall. This development is going to bring in thousands of additional people and a new sense of vitality.

“We, and our partners at the college, are going to create a modern campus fit for the future, giving young people from across South Tyneside and beyond the skills they need to access jobs in leading industries such as the green economy.”

A public consultation, called the ‘Our South Tyneside Conversation’ was held last year and more than 80 per cent of the 1,300 residents who responded supported the idea of the college relocation.

Meanwhile last month, the council was awarded £20m from the third round of the Levelling Up Fund, to support plans to revitalise South Shields town centre and Riverside, including the college relocation proposals.

The new main college building will be accessed on King Street, with a double-height glass atrium behind the reception entrance.

Controversial plans to allow Avant Homes to build 260 new properties on the current South Tyneside College site were also approved.

A second entrance will be provided along Barrington Street, linking the building to the main campus, and a refurbished Grade-II-listed building will house part of South Shields Marine School.

Dr Lindsey Whiterod CBE, chief executive of Tyne Coast College, which operates South Tyneside College and South Shields Marine School, speaking after the meeting, said they were “thrilled” the plans have been approved.

She added: “Our relocation to the centre of South Shields will provide outstanding programmes of education, aligned to employer needs, in the latest high-tech facilities, enabling us to offer the people of South Tyneside and the wider region the very best opportunities to further their careers, get into employment, progress in education or, simply learn something new.

“Not only that but, our new halls of residence will see our Marine School welcoming a diverse range of national and international students into the college and the borough.

“We’re delighted that the college will be a key part in the regeneration of South Shields and we can’t wait to see our plans get fully underway.”

The design for the new campus will incorporate ‘active frontages’ with a teaching hair salon and café, helping to animate the high street, while the main campus will feature state-of-the-art marine simulators.

Low carbon technology will be incorporated into the build wherever possible, and landscaping, including tree planting, grassed areas and a public square, will run throughout the campus site.

Cllr Dixon added: “In our public consultation, a huge majority of people thought the college relocation would lead to a livelier town centre, helping to sustain new and existing businesses.

“It’s exciting that years of planning, assembling sites and developing infrastructure is coming to fruition and soon we’ll start to see real change.”

At the same meeting proposals from South Shields Football Club Foundation Ltd were also approved, again by majority decision, for enhanced sports provision at Harton And Westoe Collieries Welfare Ground in Low Lane.

The development will include a new 3G Pitch, additional grass pitch, futsal arena, car parking and floodlighting.