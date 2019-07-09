£10,000 to help feed hungry children in South Tyneside - but South Shields MP fears it won't be enough

Emma Lewell-Buck MP

Emma Lewell-Buck, Labour MP for South Shields, said almost £45,000 had been raised nationally in only a few weeks by the Feeding Britain charity.

Of that, she pledged £10,000 will be spent in South Tyneside, one of five locations being supported across the country.

The money will be used to provide food, fun and friendship clubs for children during the upcoming summer holidays.

But Mrs Lewell-Buck warned of an increased demand for foodstuff donations in the borough, highlighted by a recent emergency appeal by the South Shields-based Key 2 Life Foodbank.

The MP, a trustee and founder member of Feeding Britain, has now opened a drop off point in her office where donations for the foodbank can be made.

Of Feeding Britain, she said: “I would like to say a heartfelt ‘thank you’ to those who have so generously donated to this cause.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Shields Gazette, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I would prefer that we did not have to raise this money. It is a national scandal that we have families simply unable to manage with the absence of school meals during the holidays.

“Last year I worked with local partners to obtain funding for our holiday clubs from the Department for Education, but the DfE funding this year has gone to other areas.

“The money raised will be distributed across a number of local organisations who will deliver holiday clubs free of charge for local families.”

And she added: “I am fully aware that many of our local foodbanks are running extremely low on stocks and, as we head rapidly into school holidays, this will become an even bigger problem.

“I would encourage anyone who can help to donate directly to their nearest local foodbank or, if they are not sure where to find them, to please call my office for advice.