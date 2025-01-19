Officers from South Tyneside Council’s housing services team stated 2023/24 was a “challenging year” | Local Democracy Reporting Service

Praise has been given to the work of the council’s housing repairs team despite bosses admitting they face challenges and areas to improve.

Officers from South Tyneside Council’s housing services team stated 2023/24 was a “challenging year” for those carrying out such work on council properties in the borough, with 101,000 repair requests received.

This was a six percent increase compared to 2022/23, equating to approximately 6,000 additional repairs.

The total included more than 12,000 “emergency” repairs and over 11,000 “urgent repairs”.

Officers added on average there are over 275 responsive repair jobs completed for customers every day, despite ongoing challenges facing the sector.

These include skills shortages, increased costs and staff retention and recruitment issues.

Presentations featuring the figures have been to recent meetings of the council’s community area forums (CAF), including Jarrow and Boldon CAF on Thursday, January 9.

David Ridley, council head of asset and property services, said: “We don’t always get it right and we’ve got lots of areas for improvement.

“I think it’s fair to say the past two, two and a half years have been really challenging within the construction sector.

“We have to look at how we do service delivery and how we model that delivery slightly differently to make sure that we’re supporting the team, but equally trying to continue delivery for our customers as well.”

Council properties in the borough had previously been looked after by South Tyneside Homes, a local authority arms length management organisation, before being brought back ‘in-house’ in November last year.

The process saw the management of around 18,000 council properties brought back into South Tyneside Council.

Housing officers added 2024/25 performance continues to be impacted by the same challenges.

Currently 92.15% of non-emergency repairs are being completed in the desired timescale, below the target of 94%.

However officers did note the figure means although the council is not “where we want to be” they are performing “really well as you look across the sector within the country and as a whole” and above national averages.

Elsewhere 86.01% of repairs are completed “right first visit”, below the target of 86.5%

However the council has completed 99.95% of emergency repairs within the desired timescale, above the target of 99.63%

The local authority has also recorded a 71% satisfaction rate with its repairs service over the past 12 months, above the 70% national average from housing data specialist Housemark.

Mr Ridley added: “My drive is to make sure services move forward, buck that national trend and start to work in the opposite direction.”

Priorities for 2024/25 include implementing and improving service and scrutiny review action plans, customer communication and satisfaction and a greater “right first time” success rate.

The council is also looking to increase support for tenants suffering with damp, mould and condensation, and in 2023 a “Healthy Homes” team was set up to focus on the issue.

Councillors at the Jarrow and Boldon CAF meeting praised the housing team for the work they carry out, along with their openness and honesty.

Councillor David Kennedy, Primrose ward representative, said: “I feel that you are doing exactly what is says on the tin there.

“You are very reactive, I would say you are moving into a very proactive position.”

The South Tyneside Alliance Group leader added the work he has seen done by the team he “cannot fault” and has been “exemplary”.

Labour’s Councillor Alison Strike, Boldon Colliery representative, said: “It is nice as well that we highlight the fact that we do still need to do a little bit better.

“You’re not trying to hide behind everything’s great, even though everybody is doing a really good job and I would commend everybody in that housing section.”