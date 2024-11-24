Restaurant extension planned at The Dunes on South Shields seafront

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans to boost restaurant space at a South Shields entertainment complex have been submitted to town hall development chiefs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has received an application for The Dunes entertainment complex next to the fair and seafront in the town.

The venue includes a traditional amusements arcade, eating and drinking establishments, a bowling alley and a soft play area and is a popular destination for visitors to the foreshore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New plans submitted to council development bosses are seeking permission for a ground floor extension to the existing Sambuca restaurant on site.

The extension, if approved, would provide additional seating and toilets with an additional “70m2 of new internal floor space” to the existing property.

Plans have been submitted for a restaurant extension at The Dunes, in South Shields. | Local Democracy Reporting Service

Works are planned on a rectangular site where timber decking is based and the project aims to provide a “direct link” between this area and the “curved face of the restaurant”.

Submitted designs show a rectangular box-shaped extension with entrance doors and ‘Sambuca’ signage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The extension plan also shows space for around 11 tables with 40 covers, as well as a toilet and separate accessible toilet.

A design and access statement submitted to council officials states existing timber decking would be removed and that the new floor level would match the existing to “create one level throughout”.

The design and access statement adds: “The [extension’s] main walls will be timber panelling coloured black with a double glazed aluminium curtain walling surrounded by an aluminium fascia colour silver”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is not the first time plans have been submitted for the land at The Dunes, with proposals for converted shipping containers and an extension to create hot food takeaway units registered back in 2021.

A decision on new proposals for the restaurant extension is expected to be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Comments can be made on the plans, via South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website, until December 10, 2024.

For more information on the planning application, or to track its progress, visit the council’s planning portal website and search reference: ST/0642/24/FUL.