Shop conversion plan submitted for The Jolly Steward pub site in South Shields

Plans to convert a South Shields pub site into a shop have been submitted to council development chiefs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has received an application for The Jolly Steward site in the borough’s Harton ward.

Plans from One Stop Stores Limited, a major retail convenience business, aim to change part of the site at 101-103 Fulwell Avenue into retail use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A planning application submitted to council officials describes the site as a “vacant former public house” and notes the new development would create jobs, including three full-time employees and 10 part-time roles.

Proposed opening hours for the shop at the site, if plans are approved, include 7am-10pm, seven days a week.

The Jolly Steward pub, in South Shields. | Google Maps

Submitted floor plans show a large retail area, a delivery entrance at the rear of the pub site and parking spaces at the front.

As part of the shop development, “alterations to the [building’s] elevations” are also proposed, as well as “new ramp structures at entrances”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An ‘external plant noise assessment’ was also submitted to council officials linked to proposed new mechanical plant equipment at the proposed shop.

The assessment concluded the development would have a “very low impact” given the “context of low overall [noise] levels and the site’s previous uses as a pub”.

However, it was noted that this position would be subject to “straight forward mitigation in the form of simple acoustic fencing”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A decision on the shop planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Comments can be made on the plans, via South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website, until September 24, 2024.

For more information on the plan or to track its progress, visit the council’s planning portal website and search reference: ST/0505/24/FUL.