The historic vote took place on Thursday, June 23, 2016 – and since then, there have been a series of major events in the United Kingdom’s prolonged withdrawal from the EU.

Three different Conservative Prime Ministers have served the country since the referendum result, with two general elections also held between 2016 and 2019.

Voter turn-out for the referendum six years ago was 68.2% in South Tyneside, with 49,065 (62%) votes cast in favour of Leave.

Of the four UK nations, Scotland and Northern Ireland voted to Remain.

The Brexit transition period ended on New Year’s Eve 2020, after the UK officially left the European Union on January 31 of that year.

New rules on trade, travel and business between the UK and EU then came into effect on January 1, 2021.

Nigel Farage reacts outside the Leave EU referendum party at Millbank Tower in central London on June 24, 2016. Picture: Geoff Caddick/AFP via Getty Images.

As families across South Tyneside, the wider North East and beyond continue adjusting to the changes this new relationship brought, we asked if your referendum vote from six years ago would still stand today – in 2022.

Here is what you had to say on the Shields Gazette Facebook page:

David Gray: “100% YES. I voted to Leave.”

Steve Mackie: “Without a doubt, no regrets.”

A neon sign for the EU Referendum on June 23, 2016. Picture: Rob Stothard/POOL/AFP via Getty Images.

Dorothy Walsh: “Yes I would vote to Leave.”

Keith Whalen: “Yes, I want us to Remain more than ever. I haven't seen any benefits whatsoever so far but happy to be informed of any I may have missed.”

Waldo Jeffers: “After being told ‘if you love the EU so much, why don’t you move there’. I did, and I’m very happy. Best move I’ve ever made. Looking from the outside the UK is imploding. I pity all those I’ve left behind.”

Angela Lishman: “Yes - I would vote the same, and vote to rejoin in a heartbeat.”

Protesters gather in front of the Houses of Parliament as they demonstrate against the EU referendum result on June 28, 2016. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images.