Boris Johnson has ordered an investigation into claims Downing Street staff broke lockdown rules by holding a Christmas party last year and told MPs he was “furious” about footage apparently showing aides joking about the party, which allegedly took place during lockdown on December 18 last year.

The scandal has left South Tyneside MPs branding the Prime Minister a ‘disgrace’ and calling for him to consider his position.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is under mounting pressure

In a series of tweets, MP for South Shields, Emma Lewell-Buck, said: “These people are an utter disgrace. Unbelievable, how on earth can these Tory MPs keep supporting him as their leader.”

On Monday, Emma Lewell-Buck MP also called on Health Secretary Sajid Javid to include public office misconduct in the upcoming Covid enquiry.

Speaking in Parliament, she said: “Throughout this pandemic whilst we all made sacrifices, we have watched those imposing the rules repeatedly breaking them. The final straw is that last Christmas as families spent time apart and their loved ones died alone, Number 10 was in full party mode.”

On Monday I asked the Health Secretary if the upcoming #CovidInquiry would include scrutiny of misconduct in public office.They cancelled Christmas for us, threw a party for themselves then laughed whilst lying about it. This Govt are an utter disgrace. https://t.co/hN10LBwgp7 pic.twitter.com/LjnYPZIPFB

MP for Jarrow, Kate Osborne has also called on Boris Johnson to consider his position as Prime Minister.

She said: “Downing Street held a Christmas party whilst they told us all to stay at home. Once again it’s one rule for us and another for them. Boris Johnson doesn’t just need to apologise, he needs to seriously consider his position.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the Prime Minister’s apology “raises more questions than answers” as he had been “caught red-handed”.

