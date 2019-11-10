South Shields FC chief Geoff Thompson launches bid to become town's MP

South Shields FC chairman Geoff Thompson plans to move the club forward.

The chairman of South Shields Football Club, Mr Thompson has announced today he is running as an independent candidate to be the next MP for South Shields.

Mr Thompson, who was born in Whiteleas and who has helped transform the fortunes of the South Shields Football Club, says he believes it is time for the South Shields constituency to have a stronger voice in Westminster.

“I am deeply involved in the communities in South Shields and Whitburn and I am so proud of what we have done together to build the football club.

“However I believe the residents of South Shields and Whitburn need an MP who can unite people, and bring local residents, the business sector, the voluntary sector, trade unions and other key stakeholders together.

“Over recent months I have been approached by people across the political spectrum, many of whom have been traditional Labour voters, who have asked me to stand as a unifying candidate in this election because they believe our town needs a new focus and a fresh start.”

He has seen huge successes at the football club with successive promotions and an FA Vase win after announcing his aim to get the club into the Football League.

Mr Thompson, who founded energy supplier Utilitywise, added: “If I am elected I will focus on delivering new jobs, more investment in public services, enhanced opportunities for our young people and defending service provision for our elderly people, and because I am not answerable to a political party, my only loyalty will be to the people of South Shields and Whitburn.

“I believe it’s time to end the division in our town, it’s time to put South Shields and Whitburn first!”

It was revealed last week that the Labour candidate in the General Election will be Emma Lewell-Buck, who became the town’s MP in 2013, and was potentially facing deselection as part of an ongoing trigger ballot process within her constituency party.