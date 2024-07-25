South Shields MP calls for a public inquiry into the ‘Nuked Blood Scandal’
The Member of Parliament for South Shields, Emma Lewell-Buck, has called on Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to order a public inquiry into the ‘Nuked Blood Scandal’.
The scandal relates to the Daily Mirror uncovering in 2022 that British troops were subjected to blood testing during Cold War weapons tests; however, the results of these have been withheld from them.
The South Shields MP took the opportunity to put the issue to Sir Keir during Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) on Wednesday, July 24.
In the House of Commons, Ms Lewell-Buck highlighted the case of Jack Taylor, from South Shields, who was asked to witness nuclear tests when serving in the armed forces wearing just shorts and a t-shirt.
She said: “For decades, my constituent, Jack Taylor has been continuously ignored by previous governments.
“He and other nuclear veterans have been denied access to their medical records and compensation.
“The Prime Minister has rightly said these national heroes deserve full accountability and justice.
“Will he therefore consider supporting a special tribunal with statutory powers into this 70-year-long scandal?”
Jack, along with around 22,000 British service personnel, witnessed major nuclear weapons tests in Maralinga on mainland Australia, the Montebello Islands off Western Australia and Christmas Island in the South Pacific between 1952 and 1967.
These tests included ‘Operation Antler’ and ‘Operation Grapple’ - with the British nuclear testing programme the largest tri-service operation since the D-Day landings.
As a result of these tests, veterans have subsequently suffered from wide-ranging health problems such as rare cancers, fertility problems and family birth defects.
In response to Ms Lewell-Buck’s question, the Prime Minister stopped short of promising to hold a public inquiry but ensured that a meeting into the issue would be set up with the South Shields MP.
He stated: “Can I first express my gratitude to the service personnel who participated in the British nuclear testing programme.
“It is right that, I think, nearly 5,000 now have got the nuclear testing medals in recognition of their service.
“And the veterans have the right to apply for no fault compensation under the war pensions scheme.
“I will ensure on this issue that a meeting is arranged for her [Emma Lewell-Buck] with the relevant minister.”
