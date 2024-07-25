South Shields MP calls for a public inquiry into the ‘Nuked Blood Scandal’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Emma Lewell-Buck has called on the Prime Minister to hold a public inquiry into why nuclear veterans have been denied access to their medical records.

The Member of Parliament for South Shields, Emma Lewell-Buck, has called on Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to order a public inquiry into the ‘Nuked Blood Scandal’.

The scandal relates to the Daily Mirror uncovering in 2022 that British troops were subjected to blood testing during Cold War weapons tests; however, the results of these have been withheld from them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The South Shields MP took the opportunity to put the issue to Sir Keir during Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) on Wednesday, July 24.

Emma Lewell-Buck, South Shields MP, has called for a public inquiry into why nuclear veterans have been prevented access to their medical records. | NationalWorld

She said: “For decades, my constituent, Jack Taylor has been continuously ignored by previous governments.

“He and other nuclear veterans have been denied access to their medical records and compensation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Prime Minister has rightly said these national heroes deserve full accountability and justice.

“Will he therefore consider supporting a special tribunal with statutory powers into this 70-year-long scandal?”

Jack, along with around 22,000 British service personnel, witnessed major nuclear weapons tests in Maralinga on mainland Australia, the Montebello Islands off Western Australia and Christmas Island in the South Pacific between 1952 and 1967.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These tests included ‘Operation Antler’ and ‘Operation Grapple’ - with the British nuclear testing programme the largest tri-service operation since the D-Day landings.

As a result of these tests, veterans have subsequently suffered from wide-ranging health problems such as rare cancers, fertility problems and family birth defects.

Read more: South Shields MP urges nuclear veterans in the borough to come forward as part of campaign for justice

In response to Ms Lewell-Buck’s question, the Prime Minister stopped short of promising to hold a public inquiry but ensured that a meeting into the issue would be set up with the South Shields MP.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He stated: “Can I first express my gratitude to the service personnel who participated in the British nuclear testing programme.

“It is right that, I think, nearly 5,000 now have got the nuclear testing medals in recognition of their service.

“And the veterans have the right to apply for no fault compensation under the war pensions scheme.