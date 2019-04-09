South Shields MP Emma Lewell-Buck calls on Government to address level of people 'living in poverty'

South Shields MP Emma-Lewell Buck has claimed the Government's "political choices" have led to one in eight people in work living in poverty.

Mrs Lewell-Buck asked a question in the House of Commons today, and urged the Government to address the current level of poverty across the country.

Her statement to the House was: "What recent assessment his Department has made of trends in the level of pay since 2010".

In response, Liz Truss, Chief Secretary to the Treasury, said that a "record number" of people are now in work, and that wages are growing at their fastest pace for 10 years.

Mrs Lewell-Buck went on to quote the UN Special Rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights, which she said states that "UK poverty is a direct result of political choices".

She added: "When is this Government going to address the fact that their political choices have led to one in eight people who are in work actually living in poverty?"

Chief Secretary to the Treasury, Liz Truss. Picture: PA.

Speaking in the House, she also said that the ongoing benefits freeze will lead to those on very low incomes being "£800 worse off by 2020" - while those earning more than £60,000 will be "better off" thanks to tax cuts.

Ms Truss said the Government's 2018 budget saw an additional £630 given to working families on Universal credit.

She continued: "The way we're going to make sure that our country succeeds is by increasing economic growth, it's by building more houses, it's by cutting the cost of living."