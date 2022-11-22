Parliamentary watchdog the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (IPSA) has come under fire from both sides of the Commons after it told MPs for the first time that they can bill the taxpayer for the cost of food and drink for Christmas staff parties – although alcohol will not be covered.

South Shields MP Emma Lewell-Buck said she had no idea why the authority had made an announcement that no-one had asked for and which was only likely to stir up feelings towards MPs when times were tight.

Asked if she would be claiming, she replied: “I will certainly not be doing so.

"I am at a loss as to why IPSA have done this, I don't know a single MP who has asked for this,” she added.

“At a time when abuse towards MPs is heightened, this will only exacerbate that abuse.”

The watchdog has been criticised for being ‘naive’ and ‘irresponsible’ by allowing claims for Christmas parties.

The announcement brought about a rare show of unity from Labour and Conservatives when opposition frontbencher Jess Phillips – in a post on Twitter retweeted by Foreign Secretary James Cleverly – said IPSA had been ‘irresponsible’.

“Just want to say no one asked for this, no one I know will use it,” she said.

“The guidance wasn’t made by MPs and yet we will be pilloried for it. I think it’s really irresponsible to issue this guidance as if MPs have been clamouring for it when I’ve literally never heard anyone do that.”

Former Brexit secretary David Davis said the expenses watchdog had ‘missed the mood of the age’.

The senior Tory told TalkTV: “I think it’s bonkers, frankly.”

The guidance, first reported by the Daily Mail, says: “MPs can claim the costs of food and refreshments for an office festive event under the discretion allowed as ‘hospitality’.

“As with all claims, value for money should be considered and all claims will be published in the usual manner.

“No claims are allowed for alcohol.”