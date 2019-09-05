South Shields MP Emma Lewell-Buck wants General Election ‘very, very soon’
A South Tyneside MP says a Genral Election should be held “very, very soon.”
South Shields MP Emma Lewell-Buck was speaking after Boris Johnson's snap general election plan was roundly rejected by the Commons on Wednesday night after his bid to keep a no-deal Brexit on the table suffered a major blow.
The Prime Minister had called for a poll to be held on October 15 after legislation designed to prevent the UK crashing out of the EU on October 31 with no deal cleared the Commons.
But Labour and other opposition MPs refused to back the bid - which needed a two-thirds majority in the Commons - while the risk of a no deal remained.
There was confusion when an amendment seeking to give MPs a vote on Theresa May's final Brexit deal was also passed - potentially paving the way for it to be put before MPs for the first time.
Mrs May's final offer, the Withdrawal Agreement Bill, emerged from cross-party talks earlier this year, but was never put before Parliament because she was ousted as Tory leader.
Emma Lewell-Buck said she had backed the amendment because the May deal had enjoyed cross party consensus.
“People are misrepresenting it, saying we are seeking to bring back the original agreement that was rejected three times,” she said.
“What we are saying is to bring back that last iteration of the deal so we can look at it again.”
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has said a Bill ruling out the possibility of a No-Deal Brexit must be passed through the Lords and have received Royal Assent before he would entertain the thought of heading to the polls.
He said: "Let the Bill pass and have Royal Assent and then we can have a general election."
Emma Lewell-Buck said she and other Labour MPs were raring to go for an election: “I think we should be doing that very, very soon,” she said.
“I am General Election ready, a lot of my colleagues are. We should be cracking on with it.”