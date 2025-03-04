South Shields MP questions Prime Minister over monitoring of Russia’s allies

Emma Lewell-Buck has received reassurances from the Prime Minister over the monitoring of Russia’s allies.

The Member of Parliament for South Shields, Emma Lewell-Buck, raised the issue of the monitoring of Russian allies in the House of Commons on Monday, March 3.

The question followed the Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer’s, statement to the House where he revealed that the “coalition of the willing” European leaders had agreed to “intensify planning now” over the war in Ukraine.

Sir Keir stated: “As this House would expect, Britain will play a leading role. With, if necessary and together with others, boots on the ground and planes in the air.

Emma Lewell-Buck, South Shields MP, questioned the Prime Minister over the monitoring of Russia's allies. | Parliament TV

“It is right that Europe do the heavy lifting to support peace on our continent, but to succeed, this effort must also have strong US backing.”

The statement followed a row between US President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Oval Office on Friday, February 28.

Ms Lewell-Buck asked the Prime Minister in the House whether Russia’s strategic partners were being monitored during the ongoing peace efforts.

The South Shields MP said: “I thank the Prime Minister for his statement today [Monday, March 3] and his continued strong leadership.

“In contributing troops, drones, and other munitions, Russia’s allies remain active participants in Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine.

“Can the Prime Minister please assure the House that alongside our allies, Russia’s strategic partners are being closely monitored during ongoing peace efforts?”

Sir Keir reassured the South Shields MP and the House that “bearing down” on Russia and its allies is something that Britain and the rest of Europe will continue to do.

The PM responded: “She’s absolutely right and we continue to do that.

“We need to bear down on Russia and all of those that support Russia in this illegal war.”