The Prime Minister will face a vote of confidence by his own MPs this evening, Monday, June 6, after discontent over lockdown-busting parties in No 10 and the direction of his leadership reached a tipping point.

Mr Johnson was informed on Sunday that he would face the vote after Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of the backbench 1922 Committee, confirmed he had received the 54 letters from Conservative MPs needed to trigger the ballot.

The vote – by secret ballot – will take place at Westminster on Monday between 6pm and 8pm, with the count to take place immediately afterwards.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces a confidence vote this evening

South Shields Labour MP Emma Lewell-Buck said enough was enough: “It’s about time Tory MPs stepped up and realised what a dangerous man the PM is,” she said.

"Every single day he remains in office he is eroding the democratic values we all hold dear.

"At tonight’s vote I sincerely hope they do they do the right thing for our country.”

A steady stream of Tory MPs has called publicly for the Prime Minister to stand down in the wake of Sue Gray’s report into breaches of the Covid regulations in No 10 and Whitehall.

Emma Lewell-Buck

But discontent goes far wider, covering the Prime Minister’s economic policies which have seen the tax burden reach the highest in 70 years, as well as his style of leadership.