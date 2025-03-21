Plans to relocate South Tyneside College to help revitalise Should Shields have been handed a multi-million-pound boost.

The region’s leaders have signed off on an £18.2 million cash injection to kickstart South Tyneside Colleges move into a state-of-the-art new campus in the heart of South Shields.

Funding agreed by mayor Kim McGuinness and the North East Combined Authority (NECA) this week has been hailed as the final piece of the jigsaw that will allow construction to begin on the long-planned regeneration project later this year.

North East Mayor Kim McGuinness, Tyne Coast College chair of governors Dr Malcolm Grady, and South Tyneside Council leader Tracey Dixon on the proposed new South Tyneside College campus | South Tyneside Council/LDRS

It is now hoped that the new site will be ready to welcome students starting in the college’s September 2027 intake.

Ms McGuinness said that the modern campus would be a “cornerstone for South Shields town centre for decades to come”, with an expectation that relocating the college and South Shields Marine School from their current Westoe base will make the town centre more vibrant and help sustain more businesses there.

The development, which has already been granted planning permission, will include a 14,000sqm main building accessed off King Street, a student accommodation block, and the refurbishment of a disused grade II listed building on Barrington Street.

The mayor said: “Bringing South Tyneside College and the world-renowned Marine School to the town centre will transform South Shields and be a catalyst for new investment, new business and new jobs in and around King Street.

“That’s why we have agreed £18.2 million for a state-of-the art new campus which will be a cornerstone for South Shields town centre for decades to come, attracting students from across the North East and the world.

“This project has been talked about for years and the site on King Street is ready to go. We are making it happen, so we can get on with the job of bringing new life to our town centres and high streets.”

An artist’s impression of the new college | Other 3rd Party

NECA’s cabinet approved in principle the award of up to £18.2 million from its Early Capital Fund and Investment Fund to South Tyneside Council towards the college campus project.

That comes in addition to £20 million of Levelling Up Fund money awarded for the revitalisation of South Shields town centre and the riverside, plus £21.9 million to Tyne Coast College from the Department for Education’s FE Capital Transformation Fund.

South Tyneside Council leader Tracey Dixon said: “This is the final piece of the funding jigsaw, which means the next step will be work getting underway.

“Our regeneration ambitions are focused on diversifying the town centre so that it is not solely reliant on retail. This development is going to bring in thousands of additional people, boosting footfall and delivering a new sense of vitality.

“We, and our partners at the college, are going to create a modern campus fit for the future, giving young people from across South Tyneside and beyond the skills they need to access jobs in leading industries such as the green economy.”

Dr Lindsey Whiterod CBE, chief executive of South Tyneside College, added: “Our relocation will play a key role in boosting local business, equipping people with the work and life skills they need to succeed and supporting the economic growth of the region.

“It will ensure the long-term viability of the college and our internationally-respected Marine School and generations of future learners will benefit from the most modern and high-quality facilities.”