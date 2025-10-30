South Tyneside Council bosses to agree next steps for nature recovery strategy

South Tyneside Council is preparing to support a major new strategy aimed at restoring and enhancing the natural environment.

The South of Tyne and Wear Local Nature Recovery Strategy (LNRS) will be considered by South Tyneside Council's cabinet of senior councillors next week, with a recommendation to proceed to public consultation.

South Shields Town Hall | National World

The LNRS outlines clear priorities and potential actions to improve nature and reverse biodiversity decline and also maps areas where conservation efforts could have the greatest impact.

Gateshead Council has been appointed by DEFRA (The Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs) to lead the development of the strategy for the South of Tyne and Wear area, which includes South Tyneside, Gateshead and Sunderland.

Councillor Ernest Gibson, South Tyneside Council's cabinet member for neighbourhoods and climate change, said that "nature recovery can only succeed if it’s embraced and supported by the whole community".

“Public consultation is a vital step, it allows us to tap into the local knowledge of residents, landowners, farmers and community groups," he added.

“This plan will help restore habitats, support the recovery of species and create more nature-rich spaces for everyone.

“We’re proud to have played a key role in shaping the draft strategy and look forward to supporting the consultation so that local voices are at the heart of this important work.”

A report prepared for South Tyneside Council’s cabinet recommends that the local authority "formally supports and facilitates the statutory public consultation on the draft South of Tyne and Wear Local Nature Recovery Strategy".

It was noted that the "collaborative approach ensures the council remains actively engaged in shaping the strategy, maintains momentum towards adoption and demonstrates ongoing commitment to nature recovery and statutory obligations."

If approved by all three councils, the consultation is expected to begin on November 27, 2025, and would run for seven weeks and minor revisions to the draft may be made ahead of consultation beginning.

The consultation will invite people to help shape the final strategy by sharing their views on the draft priorities and proposed measures.

A report on the matter will be discussed at the next meeting of South Tyneside Council’s cabinet on Wednesday, November 5.

The meeting starts at 4pm at South Shields Town Hall and will be open to the public.

For more information, visit www.natureplan.org.uk