Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Capital investment of £147 million will be spent over the next five years, with more than £29 million budgeted each year from 2024 to 2029.

The capital spending aims to ensure properties maintain a ‘Decent Homes’ standard and comply with new consumer standards, which will be introduced next month by the Regulator of Social Housing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Council bosses have said a stock condition exercise is already underway to ensure investment is prioritised where it is most needed.

Works will include internal upgrades of kitchens, bathrooms, heating systems and electrical installations, disabled adaptations and external works such as roofing, pointing, doors and windows, as well as loft and cavity wall insulation, fencing and garage refurbishments.

South Shields Town Hall.

Around £450,000 will also be spent on measures to prevent and tackle damp and mould, as well as investment targeted at communal areas and the digital integration of facilities, such as door entry and personal alarm systems.

The announcement follows a decision by South Tyneside Council’s cabinet this week (March 13, 2024) to dissolve arms length management organisation (ALMO) South Tyneside Homes, and take back full control of its housing stock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This follows a formal consultation with tenants and leaseholders, with ALMO staff and management functions expected to transfer back to the council later this year following a notice period.

Councillor Jim Foreman, cabinet member for housing and community safety, said: “Since 2006, thousands of properties in the borough have been brought up to Decent Homes standard.

“This capital investment programme will ensure our residents continue to live in good quality, safe and decent homes and supports our ambition of building strong communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Stock data is regularly reviewed and updated and it’s important that we are flexible with our budget allocation so that we can adapt to changing priorities as we have over the last year in response to new fire safety regulations, and the upcoming consumer standards.

“In addition to internal and external upgrades of homes, we will be removing outdated analogue systems and digitally integrating our communal facilities.

“This means that we can use data to plan and personalise our future housing and area management service delivery.

“For example, the modernisation of existing door entry systems will mean we can provide a proactive and intelligent response to issues like anti-social behaviour and tenancy management.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ll also be looking to reduce energy consumption by investing in energy monitoring systems in our Housing Plus accommodation as part of our ongoing drive to cut carbon emissions.”

Read More South Tyneside Council housing stock to be brought back 'in-house'

Alongside investment in existing housing stock, the council will continue its house-building programme.

A 10-property council scheme in Hindmarch Drive, Boldon, is already nearing completion.