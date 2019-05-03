South Tyneside Council election results 2019 in full

The results in full for each ward.
Read more: Labour loses five seats in South Tyneside as The Green Party wins historic victory and independent candidates claim scalps
Beacon and Bents
David Roger Francis (Green) 1,867
Ali Hayder (Con) 121
Audrey McMillan (Lab) 795
Bede
Keith Roberts (Ind) 1,170
Fay Cunningham (Lab) 629
Mary Elizabeth Golightly (Con) 94
Biddick and All Saints
Joe Amar (Lab) 721
Rhiannon Sian Curtis (Green) 271
Stewart Thomas Hay (Con) 83
Neil Hickman (UKIP) 484
Boldon Colliery
Sandra Duncan (Lab) 937
Ian Armstrong (Con) 309
Bevan Vaughan John de Villiers (Lib Dem) 122
Ian Jason Diamond (Ind) 601
Colin Robert Tosh (Green) 238
Cleadon Park
Susan Malcolm Traynor (Lab) 714
Stephen Jeffrey Peel (Green) 499
Sam Prior (Conservative) 412
Cleadon and East Boldon (two councillors elected)
Joan Atkinson (Lab) 1,507
Jane Carter (Lab) 1,076
Colin Campbell (Ind) 284
Ian Forster (Ind) 359
Dave Henderson (Ind) 152
David Herbert (Green) 354
Sarah McKeown (Green) 363
Fiona Milburn (Ind) 386
Christopher John Smith (Con) 594
Doriza Wetz (Lib Dem) 117
Donald Wood (Con) 839
Fellgate and Hedworth
John Andrew Robertson (Ind) 1,163
Audrey Elizabeth Huntley (Lab) 959
Joseph Stephen Todd (Con) 108
David Wilkinson (Lib Dem) 199
Harton
Rob Dix (Labour) 1,014
Oliver Raymond Raife Wallhead (UKIP) 719
Holly May Wright (Conservative) 462
Hebburn North
Adam Ellison (Lab) 1,079
Sid Andrade (Lib Dem) 84
Michael Richard Ayre (Ind) 173
John Robert Barker (UKIP) 310
Brian Goodman (Ind) 180
Steven James Richards (Green) 148
Keith Campbell Sumby (Conservative) 120
Hebburn South
Wilf Flynn (Lab) 1,080
Matthew Giles (Green) 553
Margaret Theresa Snowling (Conservative) 269
Stephen Wilkinson (Lib Dem) 195
Horsley Hill
Iain Malcolm (Lab) 1,077
Mark Ashley Auton (Conservative) 318
Colin Peter Lemon (Ind) 251
David James Stephen Scholey (UKIP) 516
Sue Stonehouse (Green) 445
Monkton
Alan Kerr (Lab) 862
Vanessa Green(Con) 160
Matthew George McKenna (Green) 236
Aidan Smith (Lib Dem) 150
Marian Elizabeth Stead (Ind) 643
Primrose
Paul James Milburn (Ind) 759
Walter Featherston Armstrong (Con) 129
Paul Dean (Lab) 667
Lesley Kay Hanson (Green) 158
Lynn Smith (Lib Dem) 132
Simonside and Rekendyke
Judith Helen Taylor (Labour) 947
Peter James Bristow (Green) 510
Cameron James White (Conservative) 272
Westoe
Glenn Michael Thompson (Ind) 712
Elizabeth Johnson Grey (Lib Dem) 115
Paul David Linney (UKIP) 307
Katharine Emma Maxwell (Lab) 635
Nicola Pauline Usher (Green) 222
Jack Oliver White (Con) 237
West Park
Anne Mellanby Hetherington (Lab) 673
Thomas Alexander Mower (Green) 630
Margaret Mary Robson (Con) 358
Whitburn and Marsden
Joyce Welsh (Labour and Co-operative) 765
Charles Frederick McKenzie-Smith (UKIP) 495
Trevor Reid Sewell (Green) 413
Adam Lou Stewart (Con) 348
Whiteleas
Ernest Matthew Gibson (Lab) 970
Malcolm Giles (Green) 592
Craig Slater (Con) 202