South Tyneside Council has released new data showing a rise in homelessness cases, with strategies in place to combat this trend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes after South Tyneside Council bosses carried out a review on homelessness and rough sleeping in the borough from 2019 to 2024.

Figures presented by local authority chiefs noted they recorded an increase in presentations for housing and homelessness advice by an average of 9% per year over the five-year review period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This represents an overall rise of 36% in households coming forward for advice and assistance on housing related issues.

Overall this increased from 2,280 in 2019/20 to 3,093 presentations in 2023/24.

Meanwhile from 2019-2024 South Tyneside Council took a cumulative total of 6,652 homeless applications, a period which covers the Covid-19 pandemic.

Local authority officers noted between 2019/20 and 2023/24 the council saw an overall reduction of 20% in homeless applications triggered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However council data shows “in the three years since the pandemic homeless application numbers have been on an upward trend by an average of 8% annually”.

South Shields Town Hall. | Other 3rd Party

The report from officers suggests they “will reach pre-covid levels by 2026/27 and would exceed 2,000 applications triggered by 2030”.

In the 12 months before the pandemic, South Tyneside took 1,737 cases that triggered a statutory homeless application.

Homeless applications fell by 35% in 2020/21, which council chiefs said shows a correlation with the increase in advice and guidance cases because of the restrictions on evictions from rented accommodation and the “everyone in” initiative.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The information was all part of a report which went before the latest meeting of the council’s housing and environment scrutiny committee (on Tuesday, October 22).

The report and evidence was noted by councillors and will now be used to inform a new homelessness and rough sleeper strategy for the area.

Officers noted the main cause of homelessness in South Tyneside between 2019/20 and 2023/24 was “due to family members asking the applicant to leave”.

Across the five year period 1,524 homeless applications, equating to 22.91%, were classed as being down to “family no longer willing or able to accommodate”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is followed by households presenting due to their private landlord issuing them with a notice to terminate their tenancy, which led to 13.4% and 889 of the applications.

Council officers added their figures suggest domestic abuse is also “a prevalent cause of homelessness in the borough”, however there have been changes as to how data around the issue is recorded.

The report estimated domestic abuse could be the third most common cause of homelessness in the borough, with around 854 applications being down to this, equating to 12.84%.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile relationship breakdown, not due to domestic abuse, accounted for 11.8%, or 787 applications.

Officers also stressed the council continues to work hard to ensure “rough sleeping is rare, brief, and non-recurring” and South Tyneside has “maintained a low figure of people sleeping rough”.

Only 4 individuals were found sleeping rough during the council’s autumn 2023 snapshot count, which was the same as the previous year and 69% lower than its peak in 2012.

The most recent data for South Tyneside shows the local authority’s outreach service found 12 people sleeping rough over the course of July 2024, with only 3 at the end of the month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was a reduction from 21 people found in June 2024 but council officers noted such fluctuations in numbers are often seen over certain periods, linked to issues such as weather for example.

Half of those sleeping rough in July 2024 were found on more than one night.

It comes after council chiefs in South Tyneside previously stressed they will not “shy away” from tackling “high levels” of homelessness and rough sleeping in the area at a cabinet meeting last year.

Leading councillors stressed the local authority was carrying out various plans and initiatives to make a “significant positive difference” towards reducing the issue.