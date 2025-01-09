South Tyneside Council is working to expand its free school meals provision

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

South Tyneside Council is working with schools in the borough to expand its provision of free school meals.

The local authority has confirmed that it is looking to expand the provision of free school meals up until March 2025 - with all primary schools in the borough having been allocated a discretionary pot of funding through the Household Support Fund (HSF).

The allocation of £2,500 per primary school is provide a free meal to children of families that may be struggling financially, but do not meet the Free School Meals eligibility criteria.

South Tyneside Council has confirmed that the funding is ring-fenced to pay for children’s lunches only.

There is no specific eligibility criteria for the funding and it is at the individual schools’ discretion as to which families will receive the support.

Cllr Tracey Dixon, Leader of South Tyneside Council, said: “Free school meals was a key theme at our Child Poverty Summit in the autumn and we know that food poverty is an issue in the borough.

“We already use the Housing Support Fund to support families with things like food vouchers for children on free school meals during school holidays and school uniforms vouchers.

“This is about targeting our support at those that need it the most.

“Schools have in-depth knowledge of the challenges and know their families well so are best placed to identify where this money will have the greatest impact in their school.”

Alison Burden Headteacher at Marine Park, Whitburn & Dunn Street Primary, highlighted how the funding will help families who need it in the borough.

She commented: "We've been working closely with the Council's Anti-Poverty Strategy group who clearly respect the input, knowledge and contribution that South Tyneside schools can give on this agenda.

"With this funding allocation, families can be confident that schools are in a position to appropriately and discreetly offer support to those who may need it.

“Having an open conversation is key and the support will help facilitate more meaningful and trusting relationships when families may be experiencing challenging financial circumstances."

The funding for the meals is a one-off pot and is in line with Government HSF guidance all funding must be spent by March 2025.

HSF funding has already had a significant impact in helping thousands of local families and those on the lowest incomes in South Tyneside.

The support has helped to fund for things like food vouchers for children on free school meals during school holidays; school uniforms vouchers; food banks; the community food bus; welfare support team; dedicated support for care leavers; and voluntary sector support to fund vital projects targeted at particular groups.

In addition to Housing Support Fund allocations, South Tyneside Council has secured funding through the North East Combined Authority to work with eight to ten schools to help to reduce the cost of the school day for families.

For more information on the Council’s Household Support Fund allocation and how it is being spent, you can visit: www.southtyneside.gov.uk/hsf.