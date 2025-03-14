Pensioners who just missed out on the Winter Fuel Allowance have one more week to claim a £200 payment.

South Tyneside Council has stated there is only one week left for pensioners who just missed out on the Winter Fuel Allowance to claim a £200 payment.

The local authority is working with agencies in the borough to support applications for pensioners who are just above the Pension Credit threshold - with the deadline set for Monday, March 24.

The payments are targeted at those who are on a low income but not eligible for Pension Credit and Winter Fuel Allowance but who may be impacted by the loss of Winter Fuel Allowance and by rising energy prices.

Tom, from South Shields, has given an insight into how easy it is to claim the £200 payment from South Tyneside Council and has encouraged others to apply.

The 79-year-old said: “I read about it in the Council’s enewsletter. I phoned the number and the whole process was seamless.

“It was refreshing to speak to someone who says they will do something and then actually does it.

“The team spoke to me like they knew me, there was no barrier at all.

“The whole process was fairly quick and easy. The team followed things up with me, nothing was a problem for them.

“The problem is people don’t believe these things when they see them advertised. It doesn’t always ring true, but I’d encourage people to at least try, phone up and speak to someone and if you have any doubts, you can get them to call you back, you never know what you might be entitled to.”

Along with helping residents claim the £200 payment, teams across the borough have been helping pensioners secure other benefits and support.

South Tyneside Council’s Pension Credit campaign has already increased the take up and it is using the Household Support Fund to make payments to those who need it the most.

The payment is administered by a short application, completed by the relevant support agency on behalf of the individual.

Applicants will need to declare that they are in receipt of, or eligible for, certain benefits.

The key criteria to meet for the £200 payment is:

Where the individual is in receipt of Housing Benefit or Council Tax Support but is not yet in receipt of Pension Credit.

or

Where the individual is eligible for Housing Benefit or Council Tax Support and applied for Pension Credit after December 21, 2024 and therefore missed the deadline to qualify for the Winter Fuel Allowance. The Council has said that no checks will be carried out against Housing Benefit/Council Tax Support database and customers will be required to declare if they are receiving the above benefits.

So far, South Tyneside Council has granted the payment to more than 350 pensioners across the borough but time is running out to help others.

Cllr Paul Dean, Lead Member for Voluntary Sector Partnerships and Equalities, commented: “We’ve already paid out £200 to over 350 South Tyneside pensioners so far this year, but we’ve only got until the end of March to spend the money.

“The time is now for people to come forward, we want to reach absolutely everyone who could be eligible.

“It is a quick and straightforward process. We have Council, Age Concern and Citizens Advice teams ready to help you right now.

“Don’t delay, get in touch.”

In order to make an application, pensioners who meet the criteria are advised to contact Citizens Advice, Age Concern, or South Tyneside Council's Welfare Support team.

The Council's Welfare Support team can be contacted by phone: 0191 424 6040, email: [email protected], or via the Council's website.

You can contact Citizens Advice on 0191 455 7958, email [email protected], or visit www.southtynelca.net.

Age Concern South Tyneside is available on 0191 456 6903 or visit www.ac-ts.org.uk.