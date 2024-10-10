Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

South Tyneside Council is looking to recruit a new corporate director to oversee council housing, roads and waste services.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The local authority is searching for a new ‘director of community operations’ for the borough with a salary of £124,558.

According to a council job advert posted on North East Jobs, the council’s decision to bring management of housing services back in-house will “cover 17,000 homes” and “opens new opportunities to integrate services for residents”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The newly-created director of community operations role would have a key focus on housing management, as well as overseeing waste services, highways, street scene, grounds maintenance and more.

The senior council officer is expected to “lead the transformation of [the council’s] community operations, including a strategic review of waste management and a cultural shift in housing services following the transfer of 650 staff”.

In addition, the post holder will be part of the council’s corporate leadership team reporting to the chief executive and is expected to “innovate and introduce new ways of working, all while ensuring services remain sustainable and value-driven”.

South Shields Town Hall. | Other 3rd Party

South Tyneside Council’s job advert states it is looking for a “collaborative, forward-thinking leader” who can “lead large teams and deliver results” and also “manage change effectively, with a focus on improving service delivery and outcomes for residents”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new corporate director is also expected to be “comfortable navigating local politics and working closely with elected members to ensure that their ambitions for the borough are realised.”

The North East Jobs listing states the closing date for applications is Friday, October 25, 2024.

The person appointed to the council post is expected to be announced once the recruitment process has concluded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A South Tyneside Council spokesperson added: “We are passionate about creating a place where everyone can live healthy, happy and fulfilling lives and, as a forward-thinking local authority, we’re proud of our collaborative culture and strong leadership team.

“Our recent decision to bring housing services back in-house, involving the transfer of 650 employees from South Tyneside Homes, opens new opportunities to integrate council services for our residents.

“To support the move, we have created a new directorate of community operations.

“The directorate will not just oversee the new responsibility of housing management but lead on highways, fleet, bereavement services, street scene and grounds maintenance and a strategic review of waste management.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Recruitment for the role of director of community operations is currently in progress.

“We’re looking for someone who shares our commitment to improving communities and enhancing public services.”

More information can be found via the North East Jobs website at: https://www.northeastjobs.org.uk/job/Director_of_Community_Operations/270201.