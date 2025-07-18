South Tyneside Council looks to adopt new homelessness prevention strategy

A new Homelessness and Rough Sleeping Strategy for South Tyneside is set to be presented next week.

The new five-year strategy will look to focus on prevention of homelessness, with an aim to ensure that homelessness is rare, brief and non-recurring in South Tyneside.

South Tyneside Council states that the strategy has been shaped by a comprehensive review and extensive consultation with local partners, service providers, and people who have experienced homelessness.

The review revealed a 36% increase in households seeking housing or homelessness advice over the past five years - many of which do not meet the statutory threshold for support.

South Shields Town Hall. | National World

This therefore highlights the urgent need for a more inclusive and preventative system.

The strategy looks to reflect a growing recognition that homelessness is not just a housing issue, but a complex social challenge that requires early, coordinated action across a wide range of services.

Cllr Jane Carter, Deputy Leader of the Council with responsibility for housing and community safety, has highlighted that everyone needs to play a role to prevent homelessness in South Tyneside.

She said: “This strategy is about catching people before they fall.

“At its core is a commitment to identify risks and intervene earlier, before people reach crisis point.

“Preventing homelessness is not just the job of housing teams – everyone, from schools and GPs to housing providers and community groups need to play a role.

“Providing financial support, mediation, health or employment advice could be the key that helps someone remain in their home and avoid homelessness.”

South Tyneside Council has also confirmed that the strategy outlines how the local authority will strengthen its crisis response, improve access to suitable and affordable housing, make better use of data and intelligence, and expand the reach and quality of advice and support services.

The Council will be recommended to approve the strategy at the meeting on July 27.