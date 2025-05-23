South Tyneside Council sets dates for public examination hearings for its Local Plan

The dates have been set for the first public hearings for South Tyneside Council’s Local Plan.

South Tyneside Council has announced the dates for the first public hearing sessions as part of an independent examination into its local plan.

It follows the Secretary of State for the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) intervening in the borough’s local plan after it was voted down by councillors for a second this earlier this year.

South Tyneside Council bosses have been working on a local plan for a number of years, with the plan aiming to provide a framework for where new homes, businesses, shops and leisure amenities will be built up until 2040.

It also aims to ensure the right infrastructure, such as roads, health facilities and schools, is in place to support growth.

Following the rejection, the Minister of State for Housing and Planning issued an intervention notice directing the Council to submit the Plan for independent examination in public.

South Tyneside Council has confirmed that the hearings, which are open to the public to attend as observers, will start on July 8 and be conducted by an Inspector appointed by the Secretary of State.

These hearings are due to take place at the Clarion Hotel, in Boldon, and will also be live streamed on South Tyneside Council’s YouTube channel.

The public sessions are designed to help the Inspector determine whether the local plan is “sound”.

Cllr Margaret Meling, Lead Member for Economic Growth and Transport, said: “The plan has been subject to significant public consultation and is the product of extensive work to compile an evidence base over several years.

“It is now up to the independent inspector to assess if it is sound and can progress to the stage of being legally adopted.”

The public hearings will form Stage 1 of the examination process. It will consider legal matters, the amount of development being planned for, and Green Belt issues.

Stage 2 of the process will focus on site allocations in the main urban area - with further hearings likely to take place later this year.

Full details, including the draft timetable for the hearings, is available at: https://www.southtyneside.gov.uk/article/24174/Local-Plan-examination.

