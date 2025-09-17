South Tyneside Council is taking action to manage budget pressures.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Tyneside Council has published its Quarter 1 Budget Monitoring Report ahead of the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, September 24.

The report outlines a projected revenue overspend of £10.254 million for the 2025/26 financial year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These services include things such as adult and children’s social care, home to school transport, and support for residents with special educational needs and disabilities.

South Shields Town Hall. | National World

South Tyneside Council states that these areas are continuing to see a rising demand and inflationary cost increases.

As a result, the Council has confirmed that it is tightening controls on recruitment and discretionary spending, maximising income and grant funding, and ongoing work to deliver planned efficiency savings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Jim Foreman, Lead Member for Governance, Finance and Corporate Services, said: “We’re being upfront about the financial pressures we’re facing, which are largely driven by the increasing demand for services that care for and support our residents.

“These are not optional services—they’re essential.

“We’ve acted early to put measures in place and will continue to monitor the position closely throughout the year to ensure we remain financially resilient.”

South Tyneside Council says that it is continuing to target support where it’s needed most, ensuring that limited resources are directed towards those facing the greatest challenges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This includes maintaining funding for vital services that protect vulnerable residents and working with partners to identify and respond to emerging needs in local communities.

The Council is also continuing to call for a fairer funding settlement that reflects the real cost of delivering services in areas of high deprivation and is pressing for a formula that recognises the additional challenges faced by communities like those within the borough.

You can find out more about the budget, via: https://www.southtyneside.gov.uk/budget.