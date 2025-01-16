South Tyneside Council to consider continuing Council Tax support package

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

South Tyneside Council is set to consider a package of continued Council Tax support.

South Tyneside Council has revealed that it will consider to continue a package of Council Tax support for eligible households when it meets on Thursday, January 23.

The local authority’s Council Tax Reduction Scheme aims to give a discount to eligible households who are on lower incomes in the borough.

Last year, the scheme was revised and the Council introduced an income banded scheme from April 1, 2024.

The new scheme is easier to understand, offers greater financial assistance and targets support at resident that are in need of it most.

Customers now fall into one of five groups based on income levels and the amount of support that they are awarded is clearly linked to each group.

Care leavers in South Tyneside continue to be exempt from council tax up to the age of 25 while pensioners are eligible for national support.

Cllr Jane Carter, Lead Member for Governance, Finance and Corporate Services at South Tyneside Council, has stated that the local authority will continue to support people where they can.

She said: “18,000 households across South Tyneside get financial assistance with their Council Tax every year.

“Of that, around 11,000 working age customers benefit from the Council’s local scheme which offers up to 90 per cent discount for those who need our support the most.

“Our local scheme is about having a fair and transparent council tax support system that is easier to both understand and administer.

“We know that the people are still facing intense financial pressures, and we will continue to support those individuals wherever we can.

“Our ambition of targeting support to make things fairer underpins everything we do and is a fundamental driver to our financial decision making.”

South Tyneside Council has confirmed that the scheme does not apply to claimants of pensionable age who will remain eligible for up to 100% of support towards their council tax liability.

For more information about Council Tax, the support scheme and how to apply go to: https://www.southtyneside.gov.uk/counciltax.