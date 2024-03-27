Watch more of our videos on Shots!

South Tyneside Council has confirmed that a member of the Cabinet has been dismissed from their role due to "personal circumstances".

Councillor Adam Ellison, of the Hebburn North ward, was the portfolio holder of Children and Families Social Care - meaning he was the lead for children's services in the borough.

However, Cllr Ellison has been removed from his role by the Leader of South Tyneside Council, Cllr Tracey Dixon.

South Tyneside Council has also confirmed that the Cllr Audrey Huntley, the local authority's deputy leader, will now be taking on the portfolio of Children and Families Social Care.

A spokesperson for South Tyneside Council said: “Councillor Adam Ellison has been dismissed from his cabinet position, by the Leader of the Council, due to personal circumstances that could impact on his role.

"Cllr Audrey Huntley will take on the portfolio of Children and Families Social Care, holding political accountability for all Council children’s services and legal responsibility for the statutory functions set out in the Children Act 2004.