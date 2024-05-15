South Tyneside councillor Paul Milburn announces retirement due to health reasons

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A South Tyneside councillor has announced his retirement due to health reasons, with a by-election set to be held for his council seat.

Councillor Paul Milburn was first elected to South Tyneside Council in 2019 as one of four independent councillors winning seats from Labour in the May local elections.

Over the years, Cllr Milburn has played a key role on council committees, from time as a member of the Planning Committee, to more recently serving as vice-chair of the Audit Committee.

The councillor was expected to become leader of the council’s South Tyneside Alliance Group this year following a wave of independent gains in the 2024 local elections.

However, a statement posted on behalf of Cllr Milburn on social media this week revealed that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease in mid-2023.

Cllr Paul Milburn has announced his retirement from South Tyneside Council.

Although Cllr Milburn said he was able to “manage my condition without any major affect to my daily life” for some time, he added there had been a “noticeable change” recently.

The councillor’s statement said: “I feel it will be beneficial for myself and my family to seek a more peaceful lifestyle away from my current role.

“Thank you for your support over the last five years and I wish you all well for the future”.

A social media statement from fellow Primrose ward independent councillors David Kennedy and John Robertson said: “We wish him well and sincerely hope that his illness is manageable going forward.

“He has been a great councillor for the ward and an inspiration to those that have worked alongside him.

“He is going to be a huge miss to us all”.

Paul Milburn’s retirement was announced to councillors at South Tyneside Council’s annual meeting on May 14, 2024.

Fay Cunningham, newly-elected Mayor of South Tyneside, said a vacancy for the Primrose ward would be announced this week.

Cllr Cunningham added: “Our colleague Paul Milburn has made the difficult decision to resign as an elected member for Primrose with immediate effect due to health reasons.

“A vacancy in the Primrose ward will be declared in due course.

“Paul has been a really well-respected and effective ward councillor since 2019 and I know everyone in this chamber today will join with me and wish him all the very best for the future”.

Councillor Tracey Dixon, Labour leader of South Tyneside Council, described Cllr Milburn as a “kind and dignified political opponent” and said he would be missed.

Cllr Dixon, speaking after the annual council meeting, said: “I was saddened to hear that Cllr Milburn has taken the difficult decision to step down from his duties.

“Despite any political differences we may have had, I’ve always respected him as someone who is absolutely dedicated to his community.

“He will be missed in the chamber and across the committees he has served on.

“Paul has always been a kind and dignified political opponent who will be missed by his constituents”.

Following the 2024 local elections, including big wins for independent candidates across the borough, Paul Milburn was expected to serve as leader of the council’s South Tyneside Alliance Group.

Due to his retirement, it was announced at the annual meeting that Primrose ward councillor David Kennedy would serve as leader of the alliance group.

A spokesperson for South Tyneside Council said: “We can confirm that on Monday, May 13, Paul Milburn resigned as an elected member for Primrose with immediate effect due to health reasons.