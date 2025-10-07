South Tyneside councillor welcomes £20million investment in her ward

A Biddick and All Saints councillor has welcomed plans to investment £20million in her ward.

Cllr Katharine Maxwell has spoken of her delight after the Government’s recent announcement that Biddick Hall is to be benefit from £20million-worth of investment as part oft he Pride in Place Programme.

The investment will be over a 10-year period and aims to develop a strong community ethos for the area but putting the decision-making on spending in the hands of local residents.

A new Neighbourhood Board will be established next year and they will be required to produce a 10-year plan for the Biddick Hall estate.

The board will be made up of councillors, the local MP, local businesses, faith groups, community groups and more - with all required to undertake extensive public consultation to ensure full community engagement.

Cllr Maxwell has welcomed the investment news for the ward, especially at a time where there is a lot of change coming to the Biddick Hall area.

She said: “This is fantastic news for the area and comes at a time when the Council will be demolishing the eyesore Pickwick Arms, the New Mill Pub is to be converted in a small retail store and a new dementia care facility, with community facilities for the public is to be built on the former Chuter Ede site.

“Despite some rumours the Youth Hut provision at Chuter Ede has been protected and so have the football pitches.”

Cllr Maxwell has confirmed that South Tyneside Council is awaiting further guidelines from the Government as to the type of projects that the £20million can fund.

She added: “I welcome the fact that residents will be at the heart of suggesting schemes and giving their views as to how their local community can be improved.

“Without doubt this fund is going to make a huge difference to Biddick Hall and I look forward to working with residents as the scheme progresses.”