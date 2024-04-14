Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Councillors at the latest meeting of Riverside Community Area Forum (CAF) raised issues around off-road bikes in their neighbourhoods, along with general antisocial behaviour complaints.

Northumbria Police chiefs said reports of motorcycle disorder in the area over the eight weeks prior to the meeting were “low”, with just six reported incidents.

This included three reports from North Marine Park and one in South Marine Park, which are both areas of focus for police as part of their work.

Officers added that overall reports of antisocial behaviour in the CAF area are “still below the levels seen in 2023” and are “equal” to what was experienced in 2022.

Numerous councillors at the meeting at South Shields Town Hall (on Tuesday, April 2) raised specific instances of motorcycle and quad bike riders causing antisocial behaviour and called for action to be taken to address this.

Councillor David Francis, Beacon and Bents ward representative, voiced his worries over “huge issues” with the vehicles around Hutton Row and Westoe Cemetery

He added the antisocial behaviour problems in the area are “coming back time and time and time again” and need to be tackled for the benefit of residents.

Meanwhile, councillor Glenn Thompson, Westoe ward representative, noted how Harton Cemetery is one of the “main routes” for bikers causing antisocial behaviour.

Elsewhere, councillor Sue Stonehouse, CAF chair, challenged the report from police which stated antisocial behaviour is below levels seen last year.

She added: “Antisocial behaviour, when kids are littering or they’re drinking in parks, where people are frightened to go and people are frightened to walk their dogs, that sort of thing, that’s threatening.”

Police chiefs at the meeting stressed the drop compared to last year is what their figures show, and they urged residents to continue to report any issues they are aware of, including both off-road bikes and general antisocial behaviour.

Constable Darren Lough, Northumbria Police representative at the meeting, said: “We rely on information coming from the public to identify those involved and we encourage people to report incidents to the police.

“If they can pass as much information as they can, if the motorcycle rider isn’t known, information referencing clothing, colour of bikes and helmets, so the information can be cross-linked to any drivers should someone be arrested.”

He added they continue to work with partners to identify youths involved, and they are carrying out talks in schools and home visits to speak to those identified where possible.