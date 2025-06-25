Both South Tyneside MPs have shown their support to killing the Government’s welfare reforms.

Emma Lewell, Member of Parliament for South Shields, and Kate Osborne, Member of Parliament for Jarrow and Gateshead East, are among more than 100 Labour rebels who are looking to kill the Government’s Universal Credit and Personal Independence Payment Bill.

The Universal Credit and Personal Independence Payment Bill, which is set to be voted on by MPs next Tuesday (July 1), would make it harder for disabled people with less severe conditions to claim a personal independence payment (PIP).

It will also look to limit the sickness-related element of universal credit, with the aim of getting more people back into work and saving up to £5 billion a year.

Both South Tyneside MPs have backed an amendment which declines to give a second reading in the House of Commons for the Bill.

Emma Lewell (left), MP for South Shields, and Kate Osborne, MP for Jarrow and Gateshead East, are among more than 100 Labour rebels aiming to defeat the Government's welfare reforms. | National World

MPs have set out in the amendment that the Bill:

Fails to provide a fair and compassionate approach to reforming disability benefits.

Is not accompanied by a credible strategy for ensuring that people with disabilities who are able to work receive personalised and effective support into employment.

Does not include measures that have been developed together with people with disabilities and carers, or informed by robust evidence and consultation.

Contains measures that an impact assessment conducted by the Department for Work and Pensions forecasts will bring an additional 250,000 people, including 50,000 children, into relative poverty.

Will have a disproportionate impact on individuals with fluctuating, mental health, or non-visible conditions, who may struggle to meet narrow functional descriptors despite experiencing profound barriers to daily living and mobility.

Its provisions have not been designed to uphold the dignity, independence and security of people who rely on the welfare system.

The amendment would need to be selected by the Speaker in order for it to be voted on, but if it was passed, it would mean the Bill itself could not proceed any further in Parliament.

However, even if the amendment is not selected, it gives the Government a clear indication of the number of Labour MPs who plan to rebel against the Bill.

A minimum of 83 Labour MPs would be needed to vote against the Bill for it to fail, but that is only if every opposition MP joined them.

Kemi Badenoch, leader of the Conservative Party, has hinted that her MPs could vote in support the Government’s welfare changes providing that the Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, rules out tax rises in the autumn budget, as well as reducing unemployment and lowering the welfare budget.

