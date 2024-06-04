Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Residents in South Tyneside are being urged to make sure they are registered to vote.

Ahead of polling day on Thursday, July 4, for the 2024 general election, residents in South Tyneside are being urged to make sure that they are registered to vote.

Voters will be asked to elect a Member of Parliament for the South Shields and newly formed Jarrow and Gateshead East constituencies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, if residents are not on the electoral register then they will be unable to have their say in the outcome of the general election.

South Tyneside Council is urging those who are not yet on the electoral register to apply by midnight on Tuesday, June 18.

Anyone who turns 18 before polling day will also need to register by the above date in order to be eligible to case their vote.

Residents in South Tyneside are being urged to check if they are registered to vote ahead of the 2024 general election. Photo: Getty Images.

Jonathan Tew, Chief Executive of South Tyneside Council and Acting Returning Officer for Parliamentary Elections said: “It is vital that all residents have registered to vote so that they can take part in the general election and decide who represents them in Parliament.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Unfortunately, those not registered in time will be unable to have their say on Election Day. Online registration is easy and convenient.

“It only takes a few minutes at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote and people can access it through their computer, smartphone or tablet.”

Sixteen and 17-year-olds can now register to vote, meaning they will automatically be on the electoral register when they turn 18.

University students who are currently living away from home can register to vote at both their term time and home addresses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jonathan Tew added: “By registering to vote, young people are securing their right to have their say on the issues that affect their future.

“I would urge young people to take this opportunity to ensure their voice is heard.”

Just like in the 2024 local elections at the start of May, residents who vote in person at a polling station will need to show ID.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People need to be registered to vote before they can apply for free voter ID or to vote by post, or by proxy.

Anyone who does not have eligible ID can apply for a free voter ID by visiting: www.gov.uk/apply-for-photo-id-voter-authority-certificate or by completing a paper form.

Any South Tyneside residents who would prefer to vote by post can apply for a postal vote, with the deadline for applications on Wednesday, June 19, at 5pm.

Key Dates:

Tuesday, June 18 : Last date to be able to register to vote in the 2024 general election.

: Last date to be able to register to vote in the 2024 general election. 5pm on Wednesday, June 19 : The deadline to be able to apply for a postal vote.

: The deadline to be able to apply for a postal vote. 5pm on Wednesday, June 26: The deadline for proxy vote applications (nominating someone to vote on your behalf).

Primrose ward

Residents in South Tyneside’s Primrose ward are advised that they must be registered to vote by Tuesday, June 11, to be able to vote in the Primrose by-election on Thursday, June 27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The closing date for a postal vote for the by-election is at 5pm on Wednesday, June 12.

The application deadline to vote by proxy in the Primrose by-election is at 5pm on Wednesday, June 19.

Anyone in South Tyneside who wants to check whether they are registered to vote, or need help with any election application form, can call 0191 427 7000.