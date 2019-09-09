South Tyneside voters urged to register as country prepares for possible general election
People are being urged to ensure they are registered to vote as all eyes look to an early election.
South Tyneside Council is aiming to get all illegible voters in the borough registered after the situation in Westminster made it increasingly likely a general election will take place before the end of the year.
Staff from the council’s Election Team will be out and about across the borough over the next few weeks, calling at the homes of people who have not yet responded to their Household Enquiry Form or Invitation to Register Form.
If contact can’t be made with residents staff will leave a pink card, urging householders to respond to the form they have already received or contact South Tyneside Council for a new form.
If residents do not respond to the pink card, final reminder forms will be delivered to households.
More than 100,000 people in the UK applied to register to vote last week after a tumultuous few days in Westminster which saw Boris Johnson’s request for a snap election voted against by parliament – a vote he lost against last night.
Despite the Prime Minister’s wish being rejected by the House of Commons, a snap general election is still expected to be called after the current Brexit deadline of October 31.
South Tyneside Council will publish a new Register of Electors every year. The new register will be published on 1 December 2019.
For more information, contact the Elections Team on 0191 424 7230