News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Martin Lewis gives his verdict on new 100 per cent mortgage scheme
Pupil and teachers taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ at UK school
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP

South Tyneside waste and recycling policy changes set for cabinet

Proposals will be heard in the coming days.

Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 13th May 2023, 13:26 BST- 2 min read
Updated 13th May 2023, 13:26 BST

Proposals for an overarching policy on how the Council provides waste collection services across South Tyneside is set to be discussed next week.

The Council currently implements a series of policies relating to the collection of domestic refuse and recyclable waste.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, Cabinet members will consider updating and consolidating the various policies into one overall document, setting out how the Council would deliver more effective, efficient and consistent collection services for residents.

South Shields Town Hall.South Shields Town Hall.
South Shields Town Hall.
Most Popular

This would include the Council’s approach to the collection of waste across key areas, ranging from bulky waste and assisted collections, to side waste, the issuing of larger bins to families, replacements and enforcement.

A report on the issue will be discussed at the next Cabinet meeting taking place on Wednesday 17 May, at 4pm, in South Shields Town Hall.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Councillor Ernest Gibson, Lead Member for Transport and Neighbourhoods, said: “Our Waste Collection staff work extremely hard all year round, in all weathers, collecting bins from more than 70,000 households each week. Waste collection is one of those essential services on which our residents rely, and for many residents, it may be the only direct interaction they have with the Council.

“Right now, we have a series of policies relating to the different aspects of waste collections which have come into force over the years in response to changes in the sector.

“This ranges from our approach to issuing larger bins to larger families and replacing lost or stolen bins to how we engage with residents and help them to understand the role they play in waste disposal such as ensuring bins are out for collection on time and that the correct materials are placed in the correct bin.

“If Cabinet agrees, we are looking to update and consolidate our policies. This will help us to deliver waste collection services in a clear, fair and consistent way, while continuing to do all we can to reduce household waste and contamination, encourage the reuse of materials wherever possible and improve recycling rates across the Borough.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Work to reduce waste volumes and maximise recycling across South Tyneside aligns with the Council’s ambition to be carbon neutral by 2030.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Related topics:CouncilSouth TynesideProposals