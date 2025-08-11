South Tyneside’s Cabinet set to review adult social care successes and challenges

Two key reports are due to come before South Tyneside’s Council Cabinet this week.

South Tyneside Council’s Cabinet are set to review to key reports, which outline both the achievements and the ongoing challenges in delivering adult social care across the borough.

The Local Account is an annual document that provides a summary of successes, performance, and priorities for the service.

The report details how during 2023-24, South Tyneside Council supported more than 4,500 residents, delivered over 12,700 hours of home care per week, and achieved carer satisfaction rates significantly above national averages.

It also shows how South Tyneside Council has invested in preventative services, assistive technology, and reablement, helping people stay in their homes and communities for longer.

South Shields Town Hall | LDRS

The local authority states that three-quarters of people referred to Adult Social Care received services aimed at promoting independence, with 85% of them requiring no further support.

Key successes from the report include the launch of Borrowdale Extra Care facility and two specialist accommodation developments with Karbon Homes to expand supported living options and allow people to live independently in the community.

The See and Solve service also reduced its occupational therapy waiting lists from 500 to just 55, earning national recognition in the process.

The reports also show how the system is facing pressures, with South Tyneside have one of the fastest-growing older populations in the North East.

According to the Council, the number of over-65s needing care is expected to rise by 57% by 2038, while at the same time, South Tyneside faces high levels of deprivation, increasing complexity of care needs, and a social care workforce under strain.

As well as examining the reports, South Tyneside Council’s Cabinet will also consider a revised Adult Social Care Charging Policy.

This proposal aims to bring South Tyneside in line with national guidance and neighbouring authorities, while maintaining a commitment to fairness and transparency.

The Council states that it has consulted widely on the proposals, with feedback helping to help shape the final recommendations.

An online financial assessment tool is in development to help residents understand the potential care costs and plan ahead.

Councillor Ruth Berkley, Lead Member for Adults, Health and Independence, commented: "We are proud of the progress we’ve made in supporting people to live well and independently, but we must also be honest about the challenges we face.

"These reports show our commitment to accountability, fairness, and continuous improvement. By updating our charging policy, we can ensure that those who can afford to contribute do so fairly, while protecting the most vulnerable in our communities.”

The reports will be discussed at the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, August 13.