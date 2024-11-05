South Tyneside’s MPs given update on the Government’s education message

South Tyneside’s MPs have met with the Education Secretary for an update on the Government’s ‘Opportunity Mission’.

Last Tuesday (October 29), Kate Osborne MP and Emma Lewell-Buck MP met with Bridget Phillipson, the Secretary of State for Education, to discuss the government’s mission to break down barriers of opportunity for children in the North East.

The MPs for South Shields and Jarrow and Gateshead East were on hand to make representations on behalf of their constituents.

During the meeting, the Education Secretary presented her priorities and gave an update on the progress made within the administration’s first hundred days.

This included the rolling out of new breakfast clubs to boost and attendance; kickstarting plans for more school-based nurseries to make childcare more accessible and affordable; and contributing to the work of the Curriculum and Assessment Review, seeking to provide children with a richer, broader education.

Ms Osborne has revealed that she touched on the ongoing work in educational settings across Jarrow and Gateshead East, as well as agreeing to work with the government to give every child in the region the best start in life.

The Jarrow and Gateshead East MP commented: “I was really proud to take the views of constituents directly into the Department for Education yesterday, raising cases relating to kinship carers and SEND provision as well as discussing what a difference breakfast clubs will make in the North East.

“What was clear from discussions is that this Labour government is putting education at the forefront of national life once again.

“I’ll continue to liaise with Education Ministers on behalf of constituents and work with the government to give every child the best start in life.”

Speaking after the meeting Bridget Phillipson, Secretary of State for Education, said: “It was brilliant to meet with the MPs to update them on the government’s progress in these first hundred days and how I want to work with them to deliver on Labour’s mission to break down the barriers to opportunity for children in the North East.

“The Conservatives left a trail of devastation across education – falling school standards, crumbling buildings and a SEND system that was ‘lose, lose, lose’ in their own words.

“This Labour government is determined to fix the foundations and put education back at the heart of national life.”