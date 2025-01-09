‘Take action’ - Kate Osborne hits out at McDonald’s over workplace abuse claims

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Jarrow and Gateshead East MP has hit out at McDonald’s over workplace abuse allegations.

Kate Osborne, the Member of Parliament for Jarrow and Gateshead East, has called on McDonald’s to “take action” to tackle abuse in the workplace following allegations against the fast-food giant.

It comes as more than 700 people, who were aged 19 or younger when working at McDonald’s, joined legal action against the company with claims of sexual harassment, discrimination, homophobia, racism, and ableism.

It is reported that more than 450 McDonald’s restaurants across the UK have been implicated in the allegations so far.

When questioned by MPs on the matter, Alistair Macrow, chief executive of McDonald’s UK and Ireland, stated that 29 workers had been sacked from the organisation as a result of the claims.

Kate Osborne has hit out at the fast-food chain for their alleged treatment of young workers and has called for McDonald’s to put policies in place to tackle abusive behaviour in the workplace.

The Jarrow and Gateshead East MP said: “McDonald’s have a history of abusing workers and treating people appallingly, from racism and mistreating delivery drivers to failing to tackle ‘criminal gangs’ behind the recruitment of alleged modern slavery victims who are working in McDonald's delivery supply chains to having work locations that are a ‘predator's paradise' with many harassment allegations emerging today in Parliament.

“Including the horrific treatment of teenage workers in the UK, with claims of ‘sex for shifts’.

“All too often the interests and safety of low-paid and short-staffed workers, including hospitality and delivery staff are being ignored.

“As with every workplace, McDonald's needs to take action and have concrete policies that tackle the abuse that is enabled by the power imbalances and ignored by their corporate machine.”

When speaking to MPs during a Business and Trade Committee session on Tuesday, January 7, Mr Macrow confirmed that measures are being taken within the organisation.

He commented: “Those allegations described are abhorrent, unacceptable and there is no place for them in McDonald’s.

“There cannot be any room in our business for people who behave in that manner.

“The measures that are put in place mean that we are able to offer a secure, safe workplace where people are respected and feel included.

“I hear from our people that it is working.”

A McDonald’s spokesperson told the PA news agency that the chain has done “extensive work” to make its workplaces safer.

“Any incident of misconduct and harassment is unacceptable and subject to rapid and thorough investigation and action,” they said.

They added that the company has set up a dedicated team to tackle the problem, which has “already rolled out company-wide programmes to improve safeguarding, drive awareness and enhance training”.

“We are confident that we are taking significant and important steps to tackle the unacceptable behaviours facing every organisation.”