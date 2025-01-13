‘The UK must move fast’ - South Shields MP backs harnessing AI for defence strategy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Emma Lewell-Buck has highlighted the need for artificial intelligence in defence.

The Member of Parliament for South Shields, Emma Lewell-Buck, has stated that the UK “must move fast” when it comes to developing artificial intelligence for defence.

Ms Lewell-Buck delivered the warning to the Commons’ Defence Committee following Ukraine’s use of AI on the battlefield against Russia.

It comes as Kyiv is using AI technology in drones, to analyse intelligence, and to assess combat against Vladimir Putin’s forces.

However, the cross-party group of MPs has warned the Committee that by contrast, AI is “under-developed and requires cultivation” by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) to aid British defence.

The South Shields MP, who is a member of the committee, said: “Artificial intelligence in defence is here to stay – the UK must move fast to avoid falling behind.

“The use of AI in Ukraine shows that it offers serious military advantage on the battlefield, and as AI becomes more widespread and sophisticated, it will change the way defence works, from the back office to the frontline.

“Harnessing AI for defence requires not just updated technology but an updated approach, and in today’s report, we call on the Ministry of Defence to transform itself into an ‘AI-native’ organisation, fully integrating AI into its work and mindset.”

MPs have stated that the MoD needs to start thinking of AI as an integral part of how it solves problems and meets its objective, which includes using the technology for both frontline operations and in back office work.

Ms Lewell-Buck, the Labour MP for South Shields, added: “Our inquiry discovered a gap between the Ministry of Defence’s rhetoric and reality on AI.

“While the department acknowledges the importance of AI, these words have not been borne out by action.

“With the global threat picture ever-worsening, and the pace of technological change moving at a rapid speed, the Ministry of Defence has no time to lose.”

The wide-ranging review of defence commissioned by the Prime Minister is scheduled to report in the first half of 2025.